In our industry, the front page is sacrosanct — sacred, even. It’s the place where the most pressing news of the day goes. It’s the first — and often only — part of the newspaper that readers walking by a newsstand will see. The first page is reserved for the best, most important stories and the best, most important photos or visualizations. And in almost all circumstances, it’s about the news.
This week, however, The Breeze is breaking that convention. We’re putting an opinion column on the front page — an article from Breeze columnist Mia Hazeldine-Ross analyzing the practice of gerrymandering in state redistricting debates and arguing that the Virginia government needs to step up to the challenge and find a compromise to protect the integrity of the electoral process.
The concepts we rely on when selecting the front cover stories are generally timeliness, newsworthiness and relatability to the JMU community. While we don't put opinion pieces on the cover often, we view this as an appropriate moment, considering the magnitude of the issue at hand.
The upcoming gubernatorial race between Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, and Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate, is shaping up to be one of the most influential governor’s races in recent years for Virginia. With several issues at play — such as the influence of far-wing politics, the role of schooling in the public sphere and a consistent debate over issues as world-sized as climate change and energy production — this election is a big one, and it’s one that will directly affect JMU’s community and its students.
Election Day, on Nov. 2, is only a few weeks away. And after the failures of the Virginia Redistricting Commission to meet their previous deadlines, the new deadline, Oct. 25, lies in extreme proximity to what very well may be quite an influential day in the role of the Virginia state government. For that reason, Hazeldine-Ross’ column is incredibly timely. Additionally, it’s newsworthy. The outcome of the redistricting debate will have far-reaching influence on and consequences for Virginia’s voters and, by extension, its citizens at large. Finally, it’s incredibly relevant to the JMU community. This impacts the votes of our students, our professors, our leaders — all of us here at JMU.
While the front page is generally reserved for what we feel is the most pressing news item of the week, we also reserve the right to exercise our judgment on the specific types of content we put on that front page. While we rarely run opinion articles on the cover, we won’t hesitate to do so when we feel the columnist is speaking to an issue that speaks to and impacts all of us.
The article is clearly marked on the cover as an opinion because, just as is written in our opinion section of the paper, the article doesn’t represent our official views as a news organization. We’re not endorsing or disaffiliating from Hazeldine-Ross’ argument. We’re simply recognizing that her column speaks to all of us and our place in the American democratic experiment right now. Our editorial board columns — written by our leadership team — are what represent the paper’s official views.
To put it simply, we believe Hazeldine-Ross’ argument is timely and newsworthy enough to put on the front page, so we’re putting it there.
