Universities have an obligation to seek truth. Unfortunately, progressivism is ascendant, and its cornerstone is political correctness, the idea that facts and evidence should be subordinated to leftist political doctrines. About a decade ago, the progressive left suddenly decreed gender ideology one of its orthodoxies — tantamount to declaring it off limits to criticism. This aversion to open debate and free speech is one of the things that distinguishes progressivism from liberalism. As we know, progressivism deals harshly with its critics, inevitably labeling them bigots. But this cannot deter us; at a university especially, questioning dogma is non-optional.
The central tenets of gender ideology are (1) that women can be male and men can be female and (2) that one can change one’s “gender” (now a virtually meaningless term; see below) simply by saying so or feeling so. (“Identifying” is the jargon.) In actual fact, of course, men are adult male humans, women are adult female humans, and boys and girls are juvenile male and female humans, respectively. There’s virtually no room for substantive disagreement.
It simply isn’t possible for a woman to be male any more than it’s possible for a male deer to be a doe or for a male horse to be a mare. These facts are so incontrovertible that one is left baffled at how they might be denied — outside simple misunderstanding of very basic linguistic or biological facts.
Boys can and do become men and girls become women by aging. But that real, factual change is required. A boy cannot become a man by feeling like one or declaring himself to be one or dressing like one. Metaphorically, we might call a very mature boy a man, or a very immature man a boy — but not literally. Theoretically, women could become men and vice-versa, if sex changes were possible, but they aren’t.
Some species change sex naturally, though not humans. Human sex change might be possible with advanced medical technology — but not with that currently available. Humans are currently only capable of certain types of cosmetic surgery that superficially resemble sex changes. Cosmetic surgery can also make people appear younger — but it does not actually make them younger. Progressives lean heavily on the argument that some humans are intersexed. This is irrelevant, a very different issue. The tenets of gender ideology under discussion entail that a paradigmatic member of one sex can literally, actually become the opposite sex (by fiat, by “identification,” etc.) But that is false.
Gender ideology has found some room for obfuscation by deploying the word “gender” indiscriminately. “Gender” did, once upon a time, have a determinate and useful meaning — the genders were said to be masculine and feminine. Masculinity and femininity are behavioral categories. Unlike sex, which is dimorphic, they’re matters of degree, with androgyny being the borderline region. The difference between more masculine and more feminine behavior is easily recognized. Men tend to be more masculine, women more feminine.
Society generally encourages us all to exaggerate both tendencies. The sex-gender distinction was handy for feminists, who considered gender norms a trap, and encouraged both women and men to challenge them. Sex is biological, structural, chemical and immutable or nearly so. But gender is behavioral and can be changed by behaving differently. Among other things, feminists traditionally encouraged women to be less feminine by being more assertive and independent
Sadly, this clear, real, useful distinction between sex and gender has been mangled by gender ideology over the past decade. Now the term is used as a tool for equivocation, meaning whatever it needs to mean for rhetorical purposes.
The currently most fashionable use of “gender” is as part of the phrase “gender identity.” The phrase makes no sense without a definition of “gender” alone — but these are the kinds of difficulties one encounters when trying to make sense of an incoherent view. “Gender identity” is alleged to be an internal sense of gender — whatever that means now. Sometimes it’s said to be an internal sense of being a man, woman, boy or girl. But, again, those are not genders, but sex/species/maturity categories.
For a man to feel like a woman would require him to feel female (given that being female is a necessary condition for being, literally, actually, a woman). So “gender identity” is a misnomer, better called sex self-concept — an inner feeling about what sex one ought to be. Can people feel as if they ought to be the opposite sex? I have no doubt this is possible.
Humans are complicated. They feel all sorts of different ways, even just about their physicality. People want to be taller or shorter, thinner or thicker. Some healthy people claim to feel as if they ought to be disabled. But there’s no special “height identity,” nor “age identity” nor “attractiveness identity.” Feeling as if one ought to be taller doesn’t mean that one really is taller. I don’t feel my age. But that doesn’t mean that I’m actually younger than I am.
Contrary to what progressives would have you believe, none of the above has anything to do with bigotry or hatred. It’s merely a matter of dispassionately examining evidence and argument.
Questions about feelings and harm and politics and policy shouldn’t be allowed into the discussion until the facts have been established. They really have no place here. But, since they’ll inevitably be dragged in, I’ll mention a few points about them.
First, nothing above entails that we can’t try to be understanding, within reason, of those who feel uncomfortable with their sex. “Within reason” meaning: short of allowing ourselves to be bullied or guilted into believing and speaking falsehoods, nor into implementing bad policy (e.g.: allowing children to be indoctrinated with gender ideology in schools). Certainly we have no justification for insisting that men and women dress or behave in traditional sex-specific ways. The arguments above also leave open the question of whether we should have sex-segregated sports and public restrooms. Perhaps, after due deliberation, we might say no to one or both.
If we thought diligently about the matter, sex-segregated restrooms might come to seem as silly as the legendary segregated swimming areas of the 19th century. (Or maybe not.) What the arguments do show is that progressives cannot win the arguments over restrooms and sports merely by insisting that “transwomen are women” because they’re not.
“Transwomen,” as the left uses the term, aren’t women, but men. “Transwoman” means, roughly, man who represents himself as a woman. Lia (nee Will) Thomas, for example, is a man, and calling him a “transwoman” won’t change that. “Transwoman” is a bit of newspeak — politicized terminology introduced for the purpose of skewing our thinking and forcing us to tacitly agree even in disagreement. To decree that you must call e.g. Thomas a “transwoman” is to decree that you must — falsely — call him a woman. This (like decreeing that you must call him “her”) is a way of forcing you to affirm transgender ideology even when you deny it. The strategy here is to invent terms that presuppose the radical views of the progressive left and then to insist that anyone who fails to use them is a bigot.
This, as George Orwell has emphasized, is a well-known totalitarian tactic. It’s the use of such tactics that distinguish contemporary progressivism from liberalism.
Questions about policy and etiquette do arise, of course. But they should only be addressed after we’ve achieved clarity about the facts. And that requires recognizing that gender ideology is false.