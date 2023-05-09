Protest

In a guest essay, a reader creates found poetry from William Knorpp's May 5 guest essay. 

Sometimes you can find poetry in the prose of another author. Like a person who is expected to be one thing but underneath is another, a written work can contain other meanings. This poem was found in William Knorpp’s essay in the Breeze, Transgender ideology is irrational dogma. 

To be free

by Matthew Chamberlin

To be free, change 

simply 

by saying so

Be baffled, boys 

become girls

and vice-versa, some

with surgery

humans can

be masculine 

and feminine

Challenge 

the immutable,

distinction 

is a tool for meaning

A sense of being

is necessary—

an inner feeling

about what ought 

to be possible.

Humans feel 

all sorts of different ways.

Taller, shorter, 

thinner, younger.

Uncomfortable, bullied.

Guilted

into falsehoods. 

 

Poetry

Found poetry, or blackout poetry, uses the words of another text to create a new message.

 

Editor’s note: Found poetry is an established literary genre that takes words from another text to find different ways of thinking about a subject. This piece uses JMU philosophy professor William Knorpp’s May 5 guest essay as the source text to counter his position and posit that transgender people are rational like everyone else. 

