Sometimes you can find poetry in the prose of another author. Like a person who is expected to be one thing but underneath is another, a written work can contain other meanings. This poem was found in William Knorpp’s essay in the Breeze, Transgender ideology is irrational dogma.
To be free
by Matthew Chamberlin
To be free, change
simply
by saying so
Be baffled, boys
become girls
and vice-versa, some
with surgery
humans can
be masculine
and feminine
Challenge
the immutable,
distinction
is a tool for meaning
A sense of being
is necessary—
an inner feeling
about what ought
to be possible.
Humans feel
all sorts of different ways.
Taller, shorter,
thinner, younger.
Uncomfortable, bullied.
Guilted
into falsehoods.
Editor’s note: Found poetry is an established literary genre that takes words from another text to find different ways of thinking about a subject. This piece uses JMU philosophy professor William Knorpp’s May 5 guest essay as the source text to counter his position and posit that transgender people are rational like everyone else.