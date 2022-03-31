Jake Conley - editor-in-chief
Wow. How do you wrap up four years in 400 words?
For the last four years, my Wednesdays have been accounted for. I’ve known exactly where I’d be, down to the desk I’d be sitting at. It’s crazy to think that it ends this week. When I started at The Breeze, I didn’t even know if I would like journalism. Now, I’ve devoted my life to it, and I can say with complete certainty that that’s because of The Breeze.
When I started here, I was a quiet culture writer looking to make a good impression on my editors, Abby Church and Sabrina Moreno. Now, I leave editor-in-chief with the most cherished memories and closest friendships of my life. We always say we spend so much time together that it’s impossible we wouldn’t be close. It’s true. I count every single person on this staff as one of my best friends and as a member of my family.
I’m incredibly grateful to Katelyn Waltemyer, Ivan Jackson and Alexa Fitzpatrick for taking a chance on a kid who knew he wanted to produce journalism that made a difference.
I’m proud of this year because of this staff. I’m proud of this staff because every single week, we’ve come in and raised absolute hell — we didn’t hold back. We did the work, we put in the time and we produced one hell of a paper. I love every one of you.
The Breeze is how I will remember college. The office will be my strongest connection to this place that is JMU. The Breeze taught me who I was, and I hope I’ve been able to give enough of myself to leave this newspaper better than when I started.
To Connor and Jillian: You both have been my rocks this year. Your patience, advice, confidence and shared leadership with me have kept this paper on its course, and I consider myself so lucky to have led this whole thing with you two by my side. We started in this office together, and we’re leaving this office together. I wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else — I love you both more than I can put into words.
To Katelyn: You were a daily inspiration for me when you were editor-in-chief, and I looked up to you everyday. I still look up to you. Let’s visit soon.
To Charlotte: I couldn’t be putting the reins of this beautiful thing into better hands. Your calm, your focus and your commitment are unmatched. I’ll always be a phone call away. Keep raising hell next year.
To Amy, Kamryn, Joanna and Kira: We, along with Connor and Jillian, all went to our first pitch meetings our very first week of freshman year, and we’ve been together ever since. It’s been one wild ride, and I can’t imagine the last four years without you guys.
To Brad: Your advice, your patience with my crazy ideas and your unequivocal support of our journalism have been invaluable as this staff — and I — have grown this year. I hope you sleep a little better once I graduate.
To Blake: Your stories and jokes have made this office a lighter, happier place. Let’s grab a beer soon.
To this staff: It has been the greatest privilege of my life to serve as the captain of this ship. You all are my family, and you’ve made this the greatest and proudest year of my life. We kicked ass, and I couldn’t be more proud. I can’t wait to see where you all go.
To next year’s staff: I’ll say the same thing to you that I said to Charlotte, your fearless leader — raise hell.
Jillian Carey - executive editor
Since my freshman year, I’ve helped edit and design these goodbye columns. It always felt so unreal—here were the people who’d mentored me and grown beside me, and suddenly I was reading their heartfelt goodbyes, watching them step forth into the unknown future of Real Life. I had a fleeting thought that first year at The Breeze, a realization that one day I would be the one writing this column, but I brushed it aside. That would be in the far, far distant future.
And yet, somehow, here I am. The Breeze has been my defining experience at JMU. From being picked up from my dorm freshman year, to running to Benny’s for giant cookies with Abby Church my sophomore year, carpooling and lovingly complaining with Kailey Cheng my junior year, to finally leading The Breeze with Jake Conley and Connor Murphy my senior year.
I’ve forgotten countless classes and professors, always mixing up the names and the numbers, but I can trace my years through The Breeze, through the friends I’ve made here, sections I’ve designed and covers I’ve helped to come up with. This newspaper has been my best teacher in all things journalism.
To all the past Big Threes: thank you for your guidance, leadership and friendship. Even after you left, you were never really gone. I can attest to that, because I’ve been here the past four years, and all of you still come up to this day.
To Kailey Cheng, who took me on as an opinion writer and encouraged me to become the opinion editor: ILY a milly. I couldn’t have asked for a better friend and roommate. You single-handedly turned my college experience around.
To Kira Baldau: I’m so glad I drunkenly asked you to live with me shortly after we became friends. Clearly, I always make good choices. Thanks for never ratting me out when I skipped the second copy-check and went straight to color check. (Sorry Katelyn Waltemeyer!)
To Brad and Blake: You’re our Breeze parents. Thank you for your guidance and endless patience. Blake, I’m gonna miss your stories.
Jake and Connor: We came into The Breeze together, grew together, led together and now we’ll leave together. I love you guys.
Past staff, I’ll never forget you. We killed it. To this upcoming staff, you’re all going to do amazing. I’ll be reading, and I hope you can connect to the internet without me. Goodbye forever!
Connor Murphy - managing editor
Working at The Breeze has been one of the most challenging and rewarding experiences of my life. Having the privilege of being an editor on three separate editorial staffs is an experience that I’ll always be proud of — and one that I’ll look back on as the defining factor of my time at JMU.
First and foremost, to my parents, thank you for listening to all I had to say about The Breeze and for reading what I wrote, even if it may not have always been the most interesting. My goal each day is to make you proud.
To Katelyn Waltemyer and Carley Welch, my former co-editors, thank you for being incredible co-workers and friends — and for being patient enough to sit next to for over 12 consecutive hours some days — I probably owe you both a drink, now that I’m thinking of it.
To Jake Conley and Jillian Carey, we did it. Overseeing this year’s staff with you both taught me the importance of teamwork, strong leadership and effective collaboration. Thank you for pushing me this year to consistently put my — and The Breeze’s — best foot forward.
To this year’s editorial staff, I feel beyond proud of being able to call myself a leader of our team. Thank you for the late nights, last-minute articles and endless effort you all devoted to making this volume of The Breeze the best it could be. Your hard work never went unnoticed and I feel grateful and completely undeserving to have had the opportunity to work alongside each of you. I’m extremely proud of you all, and I hope you’re all proud of yourselves for everything you accomplished this year.
To anyone else who was part of my time at The Breeze, thank you. I don’t have nearly enough words to explain how each of you individually impacted my time here, but every one of you contributed in your own way to shaping one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.
It’s strange to imagine my life without Wednesday production days, BLOX assets, Monday meetings, page designs and analytics, but I feel ready to take all I’ve learned from The Breeze with me — oh, and I’ll finally be home in time for Survivor on Wednesdays, which I guess isn’t so bad, either.
Kamryn Koch - news editor
Over four years ago, I was a freshman walking across campus to go to my first Breeze news section meeting. It was a sunny day at the end of August. I was shy, nervous and sweaty, with absolutely no clue what I was getting myself into.
That day, I had found my home at JMU.
I had no idea that three years later I would become one of the editors of The Breeze’s news section. In my time as editor, we would cover a pandemic, a criminal trial, a Fox News controversy, a lawsuit against the university, an election, local shooting incidents, campus suicides, sexual assault survivor stories, protests and more. When it comes to the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, I witnessed the good, the bad and the ugly.
I wouldn’t want it any other way.
I love this school, and I’m happy that I was able to hopefully create lasting positive change for my soon-to-be alma mater. But the hours spent researching, reporting, writing, editing and designing aren’t what I’m most proud of when reflecting on the last four years.
I’m proud to be part of a team of incredibly talented journalists, who just so happen to be amazing people too.
Ashlyn, I hope you never stop pushing to find the truth. You’re an absolute powerhouse and you’re going to do huge things one day. I’ll never forget your laugh, or the way you call me the love of your life whenever I walk in the room. I hope you always remember what you’re doing, eventually.
Joanna, I hope you never doubt your worth. You’re an absolute ray of sunshine and your smile lights up any room. I’ll never forget your kindness and unflinching positivity. I hope you know that your not-so-secret admirer is here to stay, always.
Jake, I hope you never stop asking the important questions. You’re a born leader and the journalist that this world needs right now. I’ll never forget how you pushed me to be my best, and how you supported me when I felt I was at my worst. I hope you keep in mind how special you are, even when your co-workers decide to dress up as you on Halloween.
To everyone who came before me — all my former editors who led and writers who worked alongside me — thank you for contributing to The Breeze’s legacy and guiding me to be my best. To all of the “miss girls” who shared this newsroom with me, I love each and every one of you. As sappy as it sounds, this experience will hold a special place in my heart. Thank you.
Amy Needham - culture editor
I applied to The Breeze on a whim and was hired in August 2018 before I even started my first semester at JMU. I was in a Walmart parking lot when I got my acceptance email.
Four years later, it’s crazy to think how vividly I remember that moment. I was dorm shopping with my mom, and I told her I wasn’t sure I’d like writing for Culture. She told me to give it a chance; I could always switch sections if I didn’t like it. I had no idea how much The Breeze would change my life.
I remember going into my first pitch meeting at the start of my first semester. I had no idea what a pitch was.
I sat there completely silent, overwhelmed, and at the end, I walked up to my editor — shoutout Abby Church — and asked if I could take a few weeks to observe before jumping in. I thought about quitting.
A few days later, I was scrolling through Facebook, and a post about a lost JACard that was resurfaced by a hurricane 32 years later came across my feed. I texted my editors immediately and told them I wanted to write about it, and my story trended No. 1 on the website for a week. My love for feature writing was born, and I haven’t stopped since.
My writing has grown exponentially since that first story, and Culture has introduced me to so many unforgettable people: filmmakers, small business owners, TikTokers with millions of followers, equine therapists and extremely brave survivors of self harm. I’ll be wrapping up my Breeze career with two consecutive Culture stories of the year and a VPA for feature photography — I’m still not sure how that happened. Because of The Breeze, I’ve gotten to foster my creativity while producing feel-good stories that I hope have given readers a reason to smile.
As Culture editor, helping my writers realize what they’re passionate about and find their own voice has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. To my writers, I can’t wait to see what you accomplish, and thank you for letting me be a small part of your college experience. To Michael and Avery, my Culture King and Queen, I can’t wait to see how you make our section even better. I have all the confidence in the world in you. Savor every moment of it.
To my office couch crew — Savannah, Madie and Kira — you have been some of my fondest memories at The Breeze, and I’m so thankful to have wonderful friends like you. I’ll never forget bonding over trunk rides during Breeze Camp and all the laughs since.
To Charlotte, I couldn’t have imagined a better co-editor. We went from complete strangers to close friends so quickly, and I couldn’t have done this job without you. You are one of the strongest journalists I know, and I can’t wait to watch you thrive as editor-in-chief. As much as it hurts to leave, The Breeze is in the most capable hands. Just know I’ll be cheering you on every step of the way.
To my friends and family who’ve supported my love of journalism, I hope I’ve made you proud. And to my fellow Breeze editors, we’ve come a long way since those freshman year Culture and News joint meetings. Print is not dead because of phenomenal journalists like you.
I found my niche at The Breeze, and for that I’ll always be thankful. As the years pass and I come across stacks of old papers with my byline, I’ll remember this as the best year of my life.
Jacob Carter - opinion editor
My experience at The Breeze wasn’t like most members’ of this year’s staff. Some editors started last April, and others have been here for years. I joined the office in late September.
I transferred to JMU in fall 2019, only having one in-person semester before everything shut down. I went into my senior year feeling like I had lost any remaining opportunity to make friends in college. But by a stroke of complete chance, I had the right conversation at the right time, and suddenly found myself working in an office full of fully fledged journalists who also happened to be complete strangers.
It took me a few months to shake the “new-guy” feeling. The section editor position is demanding, and there were times near the beginning when I felt like an imposter. But as I stayed the course, The Breeze became less of a job, and more of a home.
The people in this office embraced me, and gave me a place to find myself through my work. For that, I’m forever grateful.
After I started, I soon found myself spending more and more time here. I looked forward to each grueling Wednesday, regardless of how much work I had ahead of me, because I had the pleasure of working with my favorite people. On my last production day, I willingly spent 15 and a half hours in the office. If that doesn’t indicate how much I love this place, I don’t know what would.
To Jillian: Thank you for being the glue that held the ship together, and for trusting me with your old section. I relied on you every single week, and there was never a moment when you weren’t there to help. When I started, you were the welcoming face that always greeted me. You helped me feel confident in my work, and always worked through design problems with me. If you ever had any doubts about your ability to lead, just know that I truly couldn’t have led the opinion section without you.
To Jake: Thank you for believing in me, and for making me feel capable in a time when I felt anything but. You’re my friend before my boss, but you’re still the best boss I ever had. I had about a thousand questions for you at any given time, and regardless of the situation, you always had the answer. Your advice and direction were invaluable to me in the time that I worked under you, and I’ll always respect your passion for the work you do. Whenever I make it to New York City, show me around, won’t you?
To Matt and Filip: Thank you for showing me the fun side of work. Every night spent playing video games or Dungeons and Dragons after hours was a night well spent. My hope is that one day down the line, we’ll be doing the same thing in an apartment we share. I absolutely love you guys, and wherever we end up, just know that I’ll always be online.
To the rest of the staff: I love you all, and I hope to stay in touch as we each transition out of the office and into the real world. I’ll try my hardest not to delete Snapchat, but in the case that I do (I will), you can always reach me over the phone. I couldn’t be more thankful for the friendships I made while working here, and can only hope to experience something as worthwhile wherever it is that I end up after graduation.
Filip De Mott - Madison Business Review editor
The Breeze — to use a crude, sporty analogy — is type II fun. It’s that type of fun that isn’t fun at all. That type of fun that makes you mad, weak, whimpering and, if one dares, muttering a swear. Still, the type of fun you’d dive back into eagerly: head-first and smiling.
I realized this spontaneously presenting to a gen-ed class, following the publication of my first opinion article: Given the topic I covered, I was deemed an expert in all things space law and was invited to speak in front of an auditorium of uninvolved freshman. Despite the stress, hyperventilation and ongoing imposter syndrome that followed, it made for a great story. It was random and beautiful. It’s torturous to let go, yet heavenly to remain in the stress.
Later on, finding a new niche in business reporting, I took over the Madison Business Review. It’s both a sad and happy tale. Depressing in that it fell into my unqualified hands and happy — it gave me an opportunity to self discover.
I changed dearly in the past few years while continuing on in my role at The Breeze. Yet, maybe, it changed me: Despite the long hours, uncomfortable interviews, weird phrasing and crippling self-doubt, I learned that there’s sincere reason to pursue what I study, to bear that type II pain. Through such “student” journalism, I talked to troubled business, heard the voices of the unheard and allowed myself to be humbled. Easily, I’d do it again. Thank you, The Breeze.
And so, here’s one final thank you to the newspaper, and the staff that gives it meaning.
To Jake Conley, the daredevil — thank you for the constant push, the un-apologizing expectations matched with the unyielding belief that I can, that I will and that I should do it. Despite my groans, you taught me that I have potential.
To Jillian Carey: Thank you for that first smile in SMAD 101 — in a world of strangers, it was my first introduction to forever friends. To Amy, Charlotte, Connor, the sports and news editors: Thank you for patiently living through the stupidity of bearing me, it meant the world.
To Grant, flourish without apology. To Jo, dear Jo, I apologize for the annoyance. Your acceptance of me gave me no reason to change. Secretly, I love you dearly and promise to go plant shopping soon. To Becca, let’s go be tourists together? Dear Kris, omg. Of course, to Maddie — thank you for being my crush. We’ll marry soon.
Finally, to Matt and Jacob, my unexpected companions — whether the world crushes you down, I’ll hold you above all else. In my lowest, you found the time to lift me up. Sometimes, that can mean the world. Thank you.
So, despite my protests, here’s one last goodbye. Thank you, thank you. Whatever adventures are laid ahead of all of us, however divergent the path, it’ll take double the effort to let go. With tears — and that type II pain — a loving adieu.
Joanna Sommer - copy editor
I’ve been a writer for The Breeze since my freshman year, for both the culture and opinion sections. My experiences with The Breeze have been so formative these past four years, and even though I’ve loved writing and learned so much from my sources and editors, I’ve also loved finding my place here on the editorial staff as a copy editor.
If you work on the editorial staff for The Breeze, you’re required to participate in a one-week training session before the fall semester starts in August. We come back to school early, before FROG Week begins. It’s called Breeze Camp.
I started a list of things I’d come to love during my time at The Breeze that week, specifically as a copy editor on the editorial staff. I won’t share them all — there are far too many, believe me — but I thought I might share a few.
I wrote about how I loved the way working with such courageous, talented and passionate people every day inspired me to push myself and find the ability to be as passionate, ambitious and courageous as them.
I wrote about how lucky I felt to have such close friendships with the people I also call my co-workers.
I wrote about how we’d all watch Jeopardy! together when we were working late nights. I also wrote about all the late nights. Those were all of our work nights, really, but I’ll cherish them forever.
I wrote about how copy editing required a lot of reading and being attentive to detail, but it’s a job that helped me be a stronger reader and writer overall. I couldn’t be more thankful for it.
On top of these things, I wrote about a lesson I learned this year: Opportunities always find you when they are ready for you. I like to think that my position as copy editor found me when it was ready for me.
This is what I tell myself, at least, when I get sad that I only had one year to work with my favorite people. The first thing I wrote down on that list was how I knew there wasn’t a single person I didn’t want to be friends with on this staff.
So now, really, it serves as a reminder of why saying goodbye is going to be so hard.
To my co-editor Grant, how could I not give you a shout out! I’ve enjoyed our banter this whole year and starting the copy desk Twitter account from the ground up with you. You’re going to flourish in the sports desk, and I’m going to miss you, whether you can confidently say it back to me or not.
To Madison and Emma, I wish you the best of luck at the copy desk and know you’ll do incredibly well!
To Kamryn, I will literally never forget my first interaction with you and how badly I wanted to be your friend after. Look at us now, singing Gaga and hanging out and being friends. You are an absolute ray of sunshine and I’m beyond thankful for your kindness and humor and friendship, always.
To everyone on the staff, I love you all truly more than I can put into this word count — I literally wish I could shout you all out individually — and I can’t even think about how much I’ll miss you all without getting emotional. Just promise we can all be best friends forever?
Shoutout to my family — I could never, ever have gotten to this point without your endless support. I owe it to you guys.
And Filip, does this mean we can go plant shopping now?
Matt Young - photo editor
The Breeze to me was JMU’s saving grace. My freshman year I was in the computer science major and I was really just angry. My hair was short, my temper was shorter, and I just wasn’t happy with where I was. I loved my freshman year but I knew CS just wasn’t what I wanted to do, and if I spent the next three years with it, I wouldn’t be happy. When I switched to SMAD my sophomore year I was terrified, terrified that it wasn’t the right choice, that I wouldn’t have any friends, that I wouldn’t make it anywhere.
Then Tristan Lorei, the photo editor at the time, came into my SMAD 101 class and offered everyone in my class a chance to be a part of something. I was sitting in health and behavioral waiting for my class to start and I went back and forth between “shooting my shot.” In a lot of novels there is a moment in the protagonist’s life where they make a choice that decides the path of their life, that half hour was when that decision was made for me. From there, I joined a family. Tristan and Samantha became my mentors and I became the guy with a camera in my friend group. I found myself becoming a deeper part of the Harrisonburg community and a part of the SMAD community, gaining a group of friends that I will never forget.
I’m gonna miss coming in and having that group of people to spend my Wednesdays with, to watch Jeopardy with and to skip lunch and go to Mennonite country for them, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat. Having this group of people to make memories with has been the highlight of my college career, and I am eternally grateful for it. Ok enough with that. Thank you all.
Kira Baldau - social media manager
I first submitted an application to join The Breeze when my freshman year had barely started. After consistently hearing the echo chamber of current and past college students saying, “get involved!” I knew The Breeze would be the best opportunity for me to find friends and a purpose during my time at JMU. I can’t imagine my time here without being a part of the paper — it was the best decision I could’ve possibly made.
After writing for the culture section for two years, I joined the Breeze’s official staff at the end of my sophomore year and became a copy editor. During my senior year, I posted most of the paper’s social media content. I’m so appreciative of the skills I’ve obtained during the past few years in my different positions, and I’m excited to continue utilizing everything I’ve learned wherever I end up working next.
I feel incredibly lucky that I worked at The Breeze when I did. I’m an introverted, shy person, and it was often hard for me to make new friends growing up. I was nervous to join the full-time staff at first due to the camaraderie already shared among the returning employees, and I didn’t want to experience the same left-out feeling I’ve dealt with for most of my life. However, I never felt like an outsider in the staff, and many of the friends I’ve made through The Breeze are some of the best I’ve ever had in my life. While I’m devastated to be saying goodbye to the paper and JMU, I’m comforted knowing I won’t ever be truly saying goodbye to the people I met there.
Gannon La Croix - video editor
Being the videographer at The Breeze has been one of the most valuable experiences during my short four years at JMU. I am very proud to have participated in such a high caliber newspaper with a fantastic group of dedicated journalists. I know The Breeze will tell the best stories Harrisonburg has to offer and I am excited to see new students continue to learn and grow in The Breeze’s amazing supportive environment.