The big-time move calls for big-time content.
We, sports editors Madison Hricik and Grant Johnson, present Step into the Sun, a special edition of The Breeze marking JMU’s move to the Sun Belt Conference. The goal of this special edition is not only to help JMU Nation get accustomed to its new conference but also shed light on the Dukes for fans around the Sun Belt.
And, let’s face it — all this conference movement got a little confusing, even for us covering it. We hope this can also bring clarity to when, why and how JMU joined the Sun Belt, and what’s next for the university and every Sun Belt counterpart affected by November’s realignment.
The July 1 release is symbolic. It’s when JMU’s entry into the Sun Belt became official. It’s also the day Southern Miss, Old Dominion and Marshall joined and UT-Arlington and Arkansas Little Rock departed the conference. Last year, July 1 first allowed student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (NIL), which has drastically altered the landscape of college athletics.
The title symbolizes a fresh start, a new beginning. Step into the Sun recognizes the change that both JMU Athletics and we as reporters are facing. Change can be hard — leaving the CAA means no more FCS playoff runs, and with the jump, there’s no football Sun Belt conference championship or bowl game to cover this year. Strangely enough, the CAA’s postseason ban on JMU sports in 2021-22 has prepared us for that, just a little bit.
But, change is change. And we’ve chosen to accept the change with open arms.
Since this project’s original inception in November, we’ve pieced together all the stories that define JMU’s move to the Sun Belt. We wanted to answer as many questions as we could through our own voices. We believed in telling authentic truths about this move and what it will bring to JMU. We look into the finances involved, revamped rivalries and analyzing what may come next for the Dukes regarding NIL.
This content isn’t stopping after July 1 — there’ll be additional stories released online throughout July. A video series, Word on the Belt, is also accompanying Step into the Sun. Word on the Belt features student and professional media who are experts on the Sun Belt teams in a podcast-style format. So, for more insight on JMU’s new conference counterparts, stay tuned throughout the summer for these deep-dives into Sun Belt teams’ history and 2022 outlooks across all sports.
We’re excited to bring together a new era of sports reporting and content. We’re ambitious — we want to tell stories from every angle we can find.
JMU Nation, let’s step into the sun.
Madison Hricik & Grant Johnson
Sports Editors