The week of Oct. 16, The Breeze reported on the mass shooting near Foxhill Townhomes that left eight people injured. The week following Nov. 13, we reported on the mass shooting that killed three U.Va. football players and the aftermath in Charlottesville and at JMU. Only a week later and three and a half hours away from JMU, six people were shot and killed in a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Take a minute and let that sink in.
Three shootings in our communities and across our state in barely over one month, not to mention countless others.
It shouldn’t be this way. Families shouldn’t have to grieve the deaths of their loved ones from senseless gun violence. We shouldn’t have to see reports of mass shootings across Virginia and the U.S. on a daily basis. Students shouldn’t have to take an exam one hour and worry about a mass shooting the next.
The U.S. is on track to match last year’s record of 690 mass shootings, the highest number since the Gun Violence Archive started tracking gun violence in 2014, according to CNN. The Gun Violence Archive tallies 618 mass shootings in 2022 as of Nov. 30.
According to the American Psychological Association, gun violence is “an urgent, complex, and multifaceted problem.” It’s a problem that’s becoming normalized in our society. A headline saying “19 children, 2 teachers killed,” is not normal. From a charter bus at the University of Virginia to a breakroom in a Walmart in Chesapeake, this epidemic is at an all-time high.
Something has to be done. Lawmakers often offer their condolences when these tragedies happen, but widespread, meaningful mitigation of gun violence has yet to happen.
No other country has both the gun culture and the number of shootings that America has.
The U.S. is the “odd one out,” according to Bloomberg, when it comes to deaths caused by gun violence in countries with a developed economy. The U.S. tops the list at 3.94 deaths per every 100,000 people, while the next country in line is Cyprus with 0.628 deaths per 100,000.
So why does a country like the U.S. deal with multiple mass shootings a week with no end in sight? When 50 people died in a mass shooting in New Zealand in 2019, the prime minister changed gun laws and banned automatic weapons almost immediately.
We haven’t seen that kind of change in the U.S. Our nation and our communities deserve action.
Of course, enacting change is often more difficult than it may seem.
In recent years, many people and organizations have called on the U.S. government to repeal the second amendment, which would effectively ban guns. However, this might not be a feasible solution. Not only have others argued that a repeal would cause more harm than good, like Ohio Reps. Brad Wenstrup and Steve Chabot, but there are legislative standards that are difficult to meet. Repealing an amendment of the Bill of Rights requires a proposal by a supermajority — two-thirds — of both houses of Congress or state legislatures, and its passage can only occur with the support of three-fourths of state legislatures.
This is difficult when there’s widespread disagreement on the issue. According to a 2018 article from the Washington Post, only one in five Americans support the full repeal of the second amendment, which provides that citizens’ right to own firearms can’t be infringed upon.
No solution is perfect, and no solution will completely eradicate gun violence. To some extent, it’s unavoidable. Even countries outside of the U.S. experience gun deaths. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try. There are less extreme options, some more attainable than others, that those in power can implement to mitigate the onslaught of violence facing our communities.
The current federal background check system for attaining a firearm has many loopholes, and legislation differs from state to state. For example, Virginia requires background checks, but this is not the case in all states. Filling in the gaps between the federal background check system and state legislation could help reduce gun violence deaths.
There are other changes that could be effective as well. For example, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence writes that waiting period laws, which require a certain number of days between the purchase of a gun and when the buyer can actually possess the gun, can create a “cooling off” period that can decrease impulsive shootings. Waiting period laws are just one option, but the Giffords Law Center has several examples of laws that states can put in place to help reduce gun deaths.
These are just some potential solutions, and we recognize we aren’t the experts on this matter. We don’t have one perfect answer, and no one measure in either extreme is the answer. There’s a well-established history of gun control measures negatively impacting marginalized communities, namely in the 1960s when, according to History.com, then-California governor Ronald Reagan implemented gun control legislation after 30 armed members of the Black Panther Party, an African American civil rights group during the height of the Civil Rights movement, protested at the California statehouse in support of the rights of all people, including Black people, to bear arms.
There’s a multitude of completely harmless reasons that people want and need to exercise their second amendment right. In a 2021 Gallup poll, 88% of respondents said they own a gun for protection against crime, 70% for target shooting and 56% for hunting.
The U.S. must find a way to balance the constitutional right to bear arms with the physical safety as well as the mental and emotional well-being of our communities.
As the news cycle is currently structured, some of these tragedies are inadvertently treated as a trend. You’ll see stories of the event pop up on your feed for a few days and maybe even a week or so, and with those stories come the flood of thoughts and prayers and yet another tragedy added to a list that’s already too long.
It’s a difficult line to walk. On one hand, it’s a journalist’s job to report and inform the public. On the other hand, continued and sensationalized coverage of these shootings can make it difficult for a community to heal.
It’s all about how we approach it. Journalists must consider the community that has to heal from these shootings, and it’s imperative that we treat people with empathy and respect boundaries.
But it’s exhausting and heartbreaking — for both those living it and those reporting it — to continue to see mass shootings without change being implemented.
In our coverage of these shootings, The Breeze aims to treat every person with respect and empathy. We’re constantly reevaluating what the best practice is when dealing with these situations in an effort to both inform the public and serve our community.
In that interest, we want to hear from you: How can we do better? How do we, through our reporting, help our community and minimize harm? With the widespread disagreement on the issue, how can change actually be implemented?
No one is immune to the impact of shootings in our community. The U.S. can’t continue on the path that it’s on, and if there isn’t change soon, then it’s just a waiting game until the next mass shooting, until more of our loved ones and our sense of safety are taken from us.
The Breeze’s Editorial Board represents the official stance of the paper on important issues such as this one. For more information, contact Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.