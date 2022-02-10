Over the course of the last week, the JMU community has witnessed a string of unspeakable tragedies. Two suicides on campus and a shooting at Bridgewater College have contributed to an air of shock, sadness and mourning among the citizens and students of Harrisonburg. When we face such dark circumstances, there’s no clear answer for how we cope. But regardless, we face them together.
With so much to process in such a short period of time, the effect can be numbing. In times like these, there isn’t a “right” way to react; traumatic events affect everyone differently. What’s important is to recognize that each and every one of us deserves the space to make sense of such tragedies in our own way, and to respect the space of one other as we cope with the loss of several community members.
Traumatic events are often accompanied by promises — promises from students, faculty and members of the community to do better. It’s time to talk about what “doing better” means, even if that includes having honest conversations about difficult topics. This dialogue shouldn’t be reserved for when the unspeakable comes to fruition.
We need more than formulaic emails announcing that the unexpected has happened, that the community is mourning and that there are resources available to us. JMU administration allowing students the day off from class Tuesday to process the suicide that took place Monday was an appreciated, genuine first step. It’s difficult for people to be expected to continue with their lives like normal after something traumatic happens, and JMU recognized that. But what else can be done?
First and foremost, the student population deserves a space for open dialogue regarding difficult topics — one they actually trust and can use as opposed to JMU’s existing structure. They deserve professors who understand that the state of our community and the world should allow for flexibility in attendance and grading.
Mental health seems to be more of a pressing issue with every passing year. It’s been at the forefront of discussion during the pandemic and is only exacerbated by these events.
An increased focus needs to be awarded to college students and their mental health. It’s a decisive, volatile time in young peoples’ lives.
Our student body needs to come together and continue speaking about these difficult issues. Acting proactively to create positive change is infinitely more valuable than speaking in retrospect after yet another tragedy. What JMU needs to prioritize is having the open conversation to conserve students’ mental health instead of sending out the emails we know all too well as soon as trauma occurs.
