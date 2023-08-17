The Class of 2024, this year’s seniors, has seen JMU drastically change in three years — right in front of our eyes.
First, we arrived on campus in August 2020 during a global pandemic, the first group to experience a fall semester isolated and online. We slogged between moving back home, then back on campus, then, for some, back home again — all under daily COVID-19 symptom self-checks.
The next year, JMU Athletics announced a move to a new conference with heightened competition: the Sun Belt. “Our moment in the sun” had arrived, we were told. More change, but this was exciting. However, the 2021-22 year also brought extreme darkness: multiple on-campus suicides sparked campus-wide outcries for more mental health support on campus.
And last year, we thought we crossed a threshold. The world around us continued to move back to some semblance of normal. But then, more of the same. Tragedy struck JMU yet again — in February, a car accident killed three students and injured two more. Then, in April, an off-campus shooting killed two people, leaving students fearing for their safety with changed perceptions of what we know as the “Friendly City.” This came one week before the campus itself divided over a lecture from a guest speaker with controversial views about transgender people.
This isn’t a cry for empathy. It’s a representation of the change, forced adaptation and the unexpected windy turns we’ve undergone during our college careers. We have hope for happy and healthy senior years, but we know that theme of change isn’t leaving us. Carrier Library, which to many of us represents our home base every morning for Starbucks runs and every night for grinding out essays, is under construction. As is Ikenberry Hall, a hallmark residence hall in the Village.
Instead of running from this change, The Breeze will reflect it in our coverage.
We will cover this change all year — as we have for the last three — as thoroughly and accurately as we can. We will cover the construction; we will spotlight seniors whose JMU experience were informed by hobbies they picked up during the pandemic; we will cover how JMU’s ever-growing student body is finding space on a more-crowded campus; and so much more.
Our college careers have been marked by constant changes and struggles. Our limits have been tested. But The Breeze has reported on it with sensitivity and persistence, and we’ll continue to do so as both our organization and the university evolve.
JMU’s rising seniors have been through it all. JMU is experiencing rapid change and has a promising future in store — if only the class of 2024 would be around to see it.
Change is scary. Not knowing what’s to come is scary. These feelings are only magnified when you’re embarking on your freshman year of college. Now, add on a disappearing senior year of high school and a never-before-had college freshman year all because of a global pandemic. That is really scary.
But as the Class of 2024 prepares to don the caps and gowns and walk across the stage, we can proudly say, “We made it.” As the seniors are leaving, the rest of JMU is entering another vital period of change with renovated dorms, one less library (and a different Starbucks) and a record-breaking freshman class — a sea of new beginnings and exciting opportunities on the horizon.
While these changes may be accompanied by feelings of uncertainty, we must not forget the beauty within change as well.
Without change, there would be no butterflies.
The Editorial Board for the 2023-24 Breeze staff is comprised of Editor-in-Chief Grant Johnson, Executive Editor Michael Russo, Breeze TV News Director Kayla Brown, Managing Editor Avery Goodstine and Opinion Editor Evan Weaver.