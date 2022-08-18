Let’s not beat around the bush — JMU is struggling.
Our community has been through a lot in recent history. After two years in the throes of COVID-19 — meaning online classes, isolation and a lack of social and mental well-being for many of us — the pressures of mental health and a lack of support felt by students came to a head last semester.
In the aftermath of two on-campus suicides and a shooting at Bridgewater College, all taking place in the first week of February, students showed up. Over 1,000 JMU community members attended a candlelight vigil on the Quad the night of the second suicide, not just to demand greater mental health support from JMU as an institution, but to share their own personal journeys with mental health and to offer support for those struggling. In the following weeks, students gathered on the Quad, occupied Alumnae Hall, met with JMU administrators and advocate for support.
When a third suicide occurred in April — that of JMU softball player Lauren Bernett — we felt that weight, too. We were joined by an entire nation as universities, athletes and others grieved with us.
The loss of life at JMU last semester brought the issue of mental health to a head, leaving administrators racing to dedicate more
attention and resources to mental health efforts on campus.
Mental health awareness has been increasingly emphasized in numerous domains in recent years including higher education. This revealed a higher prevalence of depression and anxiety among other mental health issues on college campuses in the United States than what was previously conceived.
In 2020, 18.4% of students were found to be struggling with depression while 26.2% were struggling with anxiety in an article published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health. Compared to a National Epidemiological Study conducted in 2002 where research indicated that 9% of students had depression and 11.9% had anxiety, it’s evident that mental health issues were possibly misunderstood and underreported in the past as well as experiencing exponential growth in recent years.
This sudden spike in mental health issues in college students has caught many universities off guard with underfunded counseling offices and limited mental health resources. According to the Education Advisory Board, utilization of mental health resources on college campuses has grown five times as much as enrollment growth during 2009-15.
Although mental health is a global issue, it
felt as though our community was hit especially hard.
JMU went through a lot last year. But though we were knocked down, we didn’t stay down. We’ve found joy in the darkest moments, community in the loneliest nights.
And in the wake of all of this, JMU is trying. But growing mental health demand is a problem faced by universities across the country, and there isn’t one certain answer. There’s no easy fix, no one-size-fits-all solution.
That said, JMU is introducing new mental health resources and initiatives. This fall, new telehealth options are available to students free of charge. More staff is being hired in the Counseling Center, and some university employees — like instructors and resident advisors — will receive new mental health training.
The Breeze is working to publish a series on mental health, with today’s installment focusing on the coming changes because these conversations matter. Mental health is something that impacts us all, and it’s important that we cover it. The JMU community deserves to understand the state of mental health at JMU and have their voices heard. We will continue to cover mental health, to fight for information and perspectives that the community deserves to hear, and we encourage everyone to continue
to share their stories. This organization is more than just a newspaper, a TV station or a website — we’re students as well. We laugh and cry together, feel and care for each other, and most importantly we are here to tell your stories. We work together each week to show the good, the bad and the ugly of this university. We struggle. We succeed. But most importantly, we work to make each other better.
With the growth of technology, especially in this generation, came an immense amount of news and information constantly being consumed on a daily basis. This in turn leads to knowing about almost every tragedy that is happening in our world at any given time. Continuously consuming media can be draining and contribute greatly to mental health issues, especially when you take in tragedy after tragedy that’s all happening at the same time and is much bigger than yourself. It’s hard to not develop a doomed mind set, to feel like you’re carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders.
Mental health is a prominent issue on campus and it’s our duty to show that struggle, even as we struggle ourselves. We have an amazing organization and student body to support us as we highlight these issues.
Our job as journalists is to give you the facts. We aim to report these facts in an unbiased manner, but that doesn’t mean we don’t feel. Mental health affects everyone around you, even those who report on it. You are not alone in your journey to happiness.
We’re aware that mental illness has been used as a weapon by the media in the past and caused a lot of the stigma surrounding the issue. But The Breeze is here to break that. We as an organization are in the same generation as a majority of who we write and report about. We deal with the same issues you do. We struggle just the same. We cry just the same. We laugh just the same. Most importantly, we feel just the same.
To students, faculty, staff and anyone in the JMU community, know that you’re not alone. You may not know us, but we are as deeply ingrained in the community as you are, and are equally impacted by these issues. Continue to connect and share with friends, family, colleagues, even strangers. And know that we’re here to help amplify your voice and experiences, if you wish to do so. We shouldn’t shy away from discussing mental health, and there is absolutely no shame in needing help.
The Breeze’s Editorial Board represents the official stance of the paper on important issues such as this one. For more information, contact Editor-in-Chief Charlotte Matherly at breezeeditor@gmail.com.