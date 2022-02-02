Metaverse will revolutionize the way we learn
The early days of the internet drastically changed our way of life, almost to an immeasurable amount. Libraries used to be our main source of information, and phone calls were one of the only ways to communicate. As times have changed, the internet has enabled us to do things we never thought imaginable beforehand. The same will happen when the metaverse becomes prevalent.
Explaining the metaverse is comparable to explaining the internet to someone in the 1960s. According to TIME, it’s a form of communication that will essentially be a new reality that humans can access via virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR). Right now, people socialize and communicate by going to websites on their computer or phone, but the metaverse offers a multidimensional experience where people can do an infinite amount of things. Instead of viewing content from a screen, people can immerse themselves in the digital content. This means, for example, instead of searching for pictures of vacation spots, people can be there “in person” digitally and figure out if they’d like to physically go there. This will provide many new possibilities for students and their education.
A big change that could potentially be implemented is the use of the metaverse to teach classes. Since the beginning of the pandemic, virtual lessons have become more normalized and even more enjoyed by students than in-person classes, according to a study done by the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With a good internet connection, it’s as simple as turning on your laptop and logging onto a video-calling app.
However, learning from a screen is neither beneficial nor stimulating enough for many students.
“I prefer in-person classes because they motivate me to study more and get started on my projects earlier,” sophomore Will Schmidt said.
Implementing the metaverse into schooling could allow the option of virtual learning that is akin to that of a physical, in-person class from your own home, allowing students to get the feel of an actual classroom without necessarily having to be there. Surprisingly, something similar to this is already happening.
VR Chat is one of the first attempts at having an immersive, online social setting via VR. Launched in 2017, the application has a multitude of features, including the ability to socialize, attend events, take classes, create art, play games, perform for large crowds and explore virtual environments. With this level of in-depth design, holding educational classes in the virtual world doesn’t seem that far off. The app already has the features required to hold an actual class. Students can see each other, communicate clearly and move around a virtual environment to aid in their education.
JMU professor Shelly Hokanson acknowledges the possibility of the metaverse becoming a part of our daily lives.
”I think technological progress and reinvention and revolution in thinking is good and necessary in our overall evolution, and I very much enjoy the peaks into meta-existence we’ve had so far,” Hokanson said.
Hokanson completed her master’s degree entirely online, so she believes the idea of a totally online virtual education has already been established, and all that’s needed is the technology to take the next step. As an interactive design professor within the school of media arts and design, her example is proof that some areas of study can work well using virtual lessons. However, Hokanson said she believes that a deeper connection always comes from in-person learning.
“The inherent benefit of teaching interactive design content online versus in person is more experience with the online platform,” Hokanson said. “That comes at a cost, though, as collaborative work tends to be less organic. I believe this is a learned skill, and the more you practice collaborating virtually, the better you become at it … And it is difficult to get an entire group or class of students to reach the same immersion with material when each is coming to the experience in their own individual spaces.”
The metaverse will also likely change how some students enjoy their free time. According to NBC, about 70% of college students occasionally play video games. With the implementation of the metaverse, these numbers are likely to rise. The typical video game experience could evolve into immersive, real-world events that prove to be even more captivating than normal video games.
Some may doubt the prospect of the metaverse becoming prevalent in society, but the investments that have already been made tell a different story. A virtual yacht called the “Metaflower” was sold for $650,000, a staggering price for a boat made out of bytes.
With advancements in technology happening nearly everyday, it’s hard to dismiss the metaverse as just a phase in society’s never-ending quest for evolution and optimization. We may be far off from the metaverse being a ubiquitous form of technology, but we’re certainly closer than we’ve ever been before. In any case, the metaverse is coming, and it’ll alter the typical online experience — for better or worse.
Nick Lau is a sophomore media arts and design major.
Metaverse leaves risk for cyberbullying and harassment
The metaverse has become big tech’s newest obsession. It’s a form of technology that may appear to be deeply confusing and practically unreal and, in truth, it kind of is. The metaverse is just as abstract an idea today as the internet was decades ago, and once again, tech and gaming companies can’t stop talking about it. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg even rebranded his company, and while it frankly feels strange, it’s ultimately a genius move on Zuckerburg’s part.
Tech giants advertise the metaverse with the utmost optimism, but according to The New York Times, many are relatively hesitant toward this abstract and mysterious form of technology. Just as the internet and social media have given rise to great controversy, the metaverse will introduce its own set of issues.
It’s difficult to explain the metaverse in simple terms. It’s much easier to compare it to existing technology. While the world has yet to experience the metaverse as a whole, there are current forms of technology that could be considered the building blocks of the complex metaverse, according to WIRED. For example, something that has become quite popular and relatively accessible in recent years: virtual reality (VR) headsets.
VR provides immersive online experiences through video games, where people can interact with other users thousands of miles away and enter virtual marketplaces to buy and sell goods just from their living rooms.
While this technology appears to be “metaversal,” it’s nowhere near as immersive and extensive as the metaverse is advertised to be. Companies like Epic Games, Microsoft and Meta, previously known as Facebook, have been releasing videos of what the metaverse might look like. That said, no one knows exactly how it will work and what it will look like — and some, specifically Meta’s video, include depictions of holograms. Clearly, this technology is far from being implemented into society. The metaverse isn’t yet tangible. It’s simply the idea of a futuristic and immersive form of technology.
Social media and gaming platforms already harbor many forms of harassment, bullying and hate speech. While companies may attempt to censor such forms of speech, it’s ultimately impossible to censor every horrible thing that’s said on the internet. There are countless incidents on the internet where bullying and harassment have led to real-world consequences, as shown on the Megan Meier Foundation website. Some have even led to suicide. So why would the metaverse be any different?
In an interview with The New York Times, Oculus user Chanelle Siggens explained an incident that happened to her while playing her favorite VR game Population One. While waiting for her game to start, another online player simulated groping and ejaculating onto her avatar.
“When something bad happens, when someone comes up and gropes you, your mind is tricking you into thinking it’s happening in the real world … With the full metaverse, it’s going to be so much more intense,” Siggens said.
If these incidents are already occurring in the early stages of the metaverse, it’s hard to imagine the horrible things that could happen down the road as technology becomes more immersive. The metaverse could potentially be a whole new platform for predators to use to harass and abuse children and others who use VR technology.
According to the Financial Times, even employees at Meta have expressed their concerns over the potentially harmful consequences of the technology. Andrew Bosworth, an executive at Meta, put forth his anxieties over the developing technology in a company memo, which was seen by the Financial Times.
Bosworth explained in the memo that controlling how users interact with each other “at any meaningful scale is practically impossible” and that it could pose “an existential threat” to users and Meta alike.
Nate Moonis, a junior, explained his thoughts on the metaverse, including what he considers are the upsides and downsides of the technology.
“You’d be able to join a ‘real’ conference room and have a meeting with people from all over the world … [but] it’s impossible for the metaverse to be usable everywhere, so it excludes a lot of people and will only further remove them from society,” said Moonis. “Also, whoever comes out with the technology first has the chance to monopolize the entire industry and kind of take over life as we know it.”
Monopolization of the metaverse, like most current industries, is a strong possibility. Zuckerburg has already taken a step down that path by rebranding his company to the name “Meta.” The company will always be directly associated with the metaverse regardless of the scale of their affiliation. As the creation of the metaverse progresses, tech giants who lead the race will gain an enormous amount of power and influence.
It’s impossible to ignore the potential dark sides of the metaverse with harassment, bullying, assault and monopolization on the table. So, while the metaverse is growing in popularity and is sparking the imagination of people and companies all over the world, its potentially harmful consequences must be taken into consideration.
Emma Seli is a junior writing, rhetoric and technical communication major.