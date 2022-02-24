Crisp and clean: The Oxford comma is elite
To some, it’s a tiny monster disguised as a simple punctuation mark. To others, its omission from a sentence is enough to spark outrage.
As a copy editor for a newspaper that refrains from using the serial comma, a comma that can be inserted in a list of three or more items, I have to admit: I grew up writing in MLA Style — a style guide that suggests using a serial comma, also known as the Oxford comma — and I can no longer hide and abandon the roots that have made me use it in all of my writing.
I’ll say it loud and proud, and I’ll hope it won’t come with a cost.
I love the Oxford comma, and this is my declaration.
According to the AP Stylebook — the style and grammar guidebook often followed by newspapers and media outlets, as well as my co-editor Grant Johnson -— serial commas are only to be added to a sentence if it makes more sense with it inserted.
For example: Instead of saying, “There are dogs, cats and hamsters at the pet store,” the sweet and sneaky serial comma slips into the end of a list to help break up each individual noun. The sentence then becomes “There are dogs, cats, and hamsters at the pet store.”
In a sentence such as the latter, Grant and myself would be obligated to cut the Oxford comma for the sake of complying with the rules of the AP Stylebook. Each article can be understood as its own separate object when reading that sentence. But is it always something that’s optional? And should it really always be?
The following requires an Oxford comma: “If we invite the strippers, JFK and Stalin.” It’s implied that the strippers are JFK and Stalin, and it would be imperative to write the series with an Oxford comma for clarity that strippers, JFK, and Stalin were each to be invited.
While I serve as a copy editor and follow the rules because I’m fully a grammar nerd,with complete respect to the AP Stylebook that I follow and read through weekly, the serial comma is arguably a more visually appealing grammar choice — for its literary and timeless characteristics — and one that just makes the most sense.
That’s what it’s supposed to do for a sentence, after all — help it make more sense.
Though Horace Hart proposed the idea behind the Oxford comma in the early 1900s, he never directly called it an Oxford or serial comma specifically. Per Scribendi, Peter Sutcliff was the first to refer to it as an Oxford comma in his book about Oxford University Press in the late ’70s, but he credited the comma to F. Howard Collins, who wrote a book to serve as a guide for authors and editors in 1912.
It’s fair to say I appreciate the Oxford comma for its historical contexts, especially when learning about and observing the English language’s evolution through time. Some of the greatest, most famous and classic authors have used Oxford commas in their writings: David Foster Wallace, Shakespeare, Virginia Woolf, and Mary Shelley, to name a few.
But this isn’t to say I’m using a traditional argument as a means to use the Oxford comma. Just because something is “traditional” and works in history doesn’t always mean it’s still the strongest viable option for a growing and changing society. It’s just that in this case, it still works, makes sense, and should be utilized more often.
A missing Oxford comma even resulted in a $10 million lawsuit. A group of truck drivers sued Oakland Dairy in Portland, Maine, for lack of overtime pay; according to The New York Times, state law for overtime pay didn’t account for “the canning, processing, preserving, freezing, drying, marketing, storing, packing for shipment or distribution” of particular items.
A comma after “shipment” could’ve made the statement clearer, but an appeals court ruled in favor of the truck drivers because of its ambiguity, overturning a lower court decision. Adding the Oxford comma, and all Oxford commas overall, would cleanly separate each object in the series, making the content easier to digest, understand, and read as individual properties, not to mention that it could prevent lawsuits, as well.
In another example, “He was also a parliamentarian, an engineer and a military commander,” an Oxford comma is again required for clarity. Without the Oxford comma, it’s implied that being an engineer and a military commander are clumped under the responsibilities of being a parliamentarian. The Oxford comma is needed to separate the clauses as three different responsibilities that the subject participated in.
These series examples were offered by Mary Norris, a copy editor for The New Yorker — a popular world-news publication that doesn’t follow AP Stylebook guidelines — which uses Oxford commas regularly. In fact, the AP Stylebook is one of the only styles that suggests removing the Oxford comma.
Other well-known writing guides — MLA Style Manual, The Chicago Manual of Style, the American Psychological Association (APA), the U.S. Government Printing Style Office Manual, and The Elements of Style by William Strunk and E.B. White — all “adopt” Oxford commas into their guides, per MasterClass, showing that the AP Stylebook is in a smaller percentile of style guides that recommend going without the comma.
Using an Oxford comma is vital to the pacing and organization of a sentence. Having “dogs, cats and hamsters” rushes the ending of the sentence without providing the text — and the reader of the text — with an extra pause and room to breathe. Writing “dogs, cats, and hamsters” slows the pacing of how the series is digested, breaking the sentence down and elevating it with a calmer feel.
The Oxford comma prevents ambiguity and provides clarity when it’s needed, and isn’t that what journalism is really about?
Contact copy editor Joanna Sommer at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @breeze_opinion.
Simplicity superiority: Go without the Oxford comma
Clunky, choppy and unnecessary — this isn’t describing that short yet annoyingly tall wave that knocks you down when you’re looking away from the ocean. It’s describing the Oxford comma.
My job at The Breeze, that of a copy editor, requires me to remove the Oxford comma — also known as the serial comma — 99.9% of the time. However, there are instances where an Oxford comma can be kept to avoid ambiguity: “Grant had the choice of eggs benedict, pancakes, and biscuits and gravy for Sunday brunch.” But, this is a rare case.
Speaking of benedict, I’m no Benedict Arnold. I’m loyal to my guiding principle, my holy gospel, my tried-and-true: the AP Stylebook. Journalists follow the AP Stylebook’s rules at most publications, The Breeze being one of them, so as a copy editor, my head lives in it. In regard to the Oxford comma, the stylebook says: “Use commas to separate elements in a series, but do not put a comma before the conjunction in most simple series.”
Even if you’re impartial about journalism, omitting the Oxford comma simply makes writing flow better. Instead of traffic lights and stop signs clogging a street the same way an Oxford comma-contaminated list does, a series of items without an Oxford comma is like a glossy road cutting through the Virginia countryside: smooth sailing, no cars in sight.
Journalism editors want smooth, clean, concise writing. Chicago Style, the guide used primarily in academic writing and by book publishers, is pro-Oxford comma.
The process of writing and editing a book in Chicago Style is a slow, drawn-out, methodical process that consists of perpetual tinkering and rewriting. Don’t get me wrong, journalists do a lot of rewriting and editing too, but they frequently write on quick deadlines, trying their darndest to keep up with news’ latest developments — so work is published fast. Life in the slow lane? Said no one, ever; actually, maybe Chicago Style and serial comma loyalists do, like my co-editor Joanna Sommer. Yuck.
Slow-lane folks may say, “Actually, the Oxford comma prevents confusion in a list.” Think again, right-lane lover — if I say, “He ate three foods: chicken, broccoli and rice,” there are three, clearly distinct foods. There doesn’t need to be a comma to separate broccoli from rice, rather, only some space on your plate — three items, one comma.
The clarity that an Oxford comma-free sentence provides is refreshing. In today’s ever-crowded world, I’m not sure why people would opt to make their writing more crowded. Writing is, at its core, an escape. It’s a way to get out of your own head and express yourself — just you and the keyboard or paper. When you use the Oxford comma, that escape doesn’t happen. Society just persists on your writing medium.
Think about the base of the word, “Oxford comma.” Where’s Oxford? England, home of one of the most prestigious colleges in the world — Oxford University. That, to me, just screams snooty. Snobbish. Elitist. All of those words. Now, think about leaving college, or the Oxford comma, to the wayside. You’re left with freedom, feeling liberated and invigorated.
Would you feel better stooped up in your Oxford University dorm while the England weather does what it does, perpetually raining under cloudy skies accompanied by a measly 48 degrees, or would you feel better on your own, out in beautiful Hawaii (just as far away as possible from Oxford) under sunny skies and a light breeze with not a worry in the world?
It’s no surprise that Chicago Style uses the Oxford comma. Chicago, an equally miserable city weather-wise for six months, is also a jam-packed metropolis home to academic scholars who enjoy flexing their perceived intellectual superiority over the masses.
But, Chicago is also home to a top journalism school: Northwestern University. Do Northwestern journalists follow AP Style? Yes. Do they make a one-off exception to include Oxford commas? No. What ever happened to wanting to emulate greatness, to wanting to strive to be better by following those who are the example for the rest of a given industry?
The Oxford comma predicament should now have a simple answer, just as omitting the fluffy interferer gives way to a simpler list. While Chicago has delectable deep-dish pizza, its style is clearly out of touch.
Contact copy editor Grant Johnson at breezecopy@gmail.com. For more editorials regarding the JMU and Harrisonburg communities, follow the opinion desk on Instagram and Twitter @Breeze_Opinion.