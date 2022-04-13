Masks should remain optional among students
Since its appearance in late 2019, COVID-19 has run the world; it has determined the fate of not only people's everyday lives, but global economies and governments as well. However, it seems people are finally taking back their lives, starting with the end of mask mandates.
The debate over masking in schools, specifically K-12 schools, is multifaceted and difficult to tackle. Masking is no longer simply determined by medicine and medical professionals, it’s also determined by politicians and the general public. As mask mandates in schools – both schools and universities – are rolled back across the country, masking is becoming a personal decision rather than a requirement by state and federal government — and it should stay that way.
In an email to the JMU community on April 6, the JMU Office of the President announced that masks will be optional in indoor spaces with a few exceptions, starting on April 11. Masks will still be required in clinics, on public transportation, in private offices and when specific contractual obligations apply.
In the message, Alger explains his decision, noting the low number of cases at JMU and in the Harrisonburg area:
“Just four positive cases have been observed on campus since March 1 … Additionally, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are designated as having LOW community levels of COVID-19 according to the new CDC criteria."
In Virginia, parents and students alike called for the end of mask mandates in schools, and on Feb. 16, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) signed a bill making masks optional in public schools. The law was enacted immediately, but schools had until March 1 to comply.
At the bill signing, which brought a crowd of supporters and legislators, Youngkin stated that “children have not only suffered learning loss, they’ve suffered relationship loss,” and “we are also reestablishing our expectations that we will get back to normal … This is the path.”
JMU’s decision to roll back masking requirements follows regulations of other large universities such as U.Va. and Virginia Tech who have gone mask- optional as well.
With approximately 92% of JMU students and 91% of faculty fully or partially vaccinated, the move to mask-optional guidelines is a logical one, especially when taking into account the small number of positive cases on campus. On top of that, students who’ve had COVID-19 in the past now have increased protection against future infections, and those who are vaccinated and experienced breakthrough infections have even better immunity to the disease.
In an NPR article on the future of the pandemic, science correspondent Michaeleen Doucleff explains that “a symptomatic infection triggers a remarkable immune response in the general population, likely offering protection against severe disease and death for a few years.”
When asked if he was satisfied with JMU’s decision to lift mask requirements, junior Harrison Eastman said “yes, I’m glad we can return back to normal life.”
Though COVID-19 hasn’t disappeared and probably never will, it’s time to learn to live with it in our everyday lives. The lifting of mask mandates is the beginning of a new normal, one that is much needed for not only the JMU community, but the country as well.
JMU new COVID-19 policy fails to consider those who want to keep masking
We have now entered the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic – and not much has changed. Although COVID-19 case numbers on campus are drastically low, this doesn’t mean we should remove masks from classrooms and other learning spaces.
JMU announced in an April 6 email that it would move to make masks mandatory only in health centers, other medical-related facilities and on public transportation. JMU has since made an official update to its COVID-19 policy webpage stating the various new situations and spaces that don’t require the usage of a mask. The university is imposing a policy change without considering implications from outside of its own interests and excluding the comfort of students who still want to mask.
This new policy seems to view JMU and Rockingham County as within its own bubble, separate from the rest of the state or other neighboring communities.
In the email sent by President Alger last week regarding the new policy change, some interesting perspectives and reasoning for the removal of the mask mandate in classrooms were offered. The university started by thanking those who have followed CDC guidelines to get to the point where it can remove a mask mandate for classroom settings. Although the decision is supposed to be in the best interest of all on campus, it has a negative impact on those who still want to mask up.
“Our goal is to create spaces where individuals feel comfortable making that [decision] for themselves,” Alger said in an email to the JMU community.
The community’s ability to make those students who don’t want to wear a mask comfortable isn’t in question, but the inherent nature of not wearing a mask might make an individual who wants to continue wearing theirs uncomfortable. Classroom spaces were the last space that masking students could actively feel safe because of the guarantee that the previous policy provided. Now, there isn’t a safe space left.
Prior to this new policy, students had the option to enter other spaces that didn’t require masking, or only had to be exposed to unmasked areas for a short time. The classroom isn’t a space students have the option of avoiding. Since the start of this academic year, JMU hasn’t allowed professors to change the mode of delivery save for when they’re in quarantine or isolation. This restriction on the mode of delivery has limited the ability of professors to offer an online option for in-person classes that COVID-conscious students might not want to attend. Because Zoom is no longer a hybrid option for students who are uncomfortable attending in person, masking students will be forced to enter a space that may make them uncomfortable.
Senior Drew Kwak feels similarly. “I do think that an optional online meeting [space] might make some people feel comfortable with the school’s leniency,” Kwak said. “I do wish smaller classrooms were still required to wear masks.”
Kwak later comments on the effect this policy might have down the road.
“I feel like right now it’s still important to wear masks, it might be even more so [now],” Kwak said. “Although in some [areas] infection rates might be low, it might spring back when people let their guard down.”
COVID-19 isn’t over and we need to continue to act that way. JMU should do more for its masking students than just acknowledging their presence. The university should provide Zoom options for students who prefer not to be in an enclosed space with people who aren’t masking.
Not only does this policy impact the likes of students, but it also affects the faculty members, university staff and immunocompromised individuals on campus who want to still mask. These groups are also prone to feeling the impact of the policy even more so than the average student, especially since they are exposed to large numbers of students every day. It’s too early to see this impact playing out now, but at other Virginia universities, the effects can be seen clearly.
U.Va. has felt the impact of lifting the classroom mask mandate for the last two weeks now. According to U.Va.’s COVID-19 tracker, the university has seen 90 new cases in the last since the April 1 from both students and faculty. Prior to removing the mask mandate for classroom spaces, the university only had a 4% positivity rate compared to almost 16% now. With similar statistics compared to U.Va pre-mask removal, JMU could see a similar uptick in COVID-19 cases. JMU’s new policy also doesn’t specify whether people have to be vaccinated to follow the new guidelines — varying from previous messaging about mask requirements for the unvaccinated.
The new policy pushed by the administration is eventually going to be necessary once the global numbers are low, but that time has not yet come. Many students still want to wear masks and shouldn’t have to give up the comfort of the classroom to rush the narrative that COVID-19 is less of a problem now. With new variants being discovered, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a new wave of COVID-19 infections could be just around the corner. The preemptive nature of this policy could potentially backfire. Let’s just hope that it doesn’t.
