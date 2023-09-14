In 2022, the Supreme Court ruled on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which appeared to many Americans, especially pro-choice individuals, as evidence that the living-document argument’s half-century of progress was starting to reverse. The living document is the idea that the Constitution’s meaning evolves over time as cultural norms change and society becomes more tolerant of certain groups and, beyond that, less puritanical in its standards.
However, Dobbs v. Jackson was only one case. The debate about if abortion is murder has been going on for a while, specifically when it’s performed in the third trimester. Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, and for almost 50 years, conservatives worked to get that decision reversed. The real problem is what the conservative majority could lead.
In West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the state, concluding that, under the environmental guidelines, Congress didn’t give the EPA authority to specifically put a cap on emissions based on the laws in place. The dissenting opinion was written by Justice Elena Kagan: “Today, the Court strips the Environmental Protection Agency of the power Congress gave it to respond to ‘the most pressing environmental challenge of our time.’”
Judicial activism has been heralded as possibly eliminating the need for amendments to the Constitution, but now that the archaic tone of traditional conservatism is being amplified by the Supreme Court once again, the living document is no longer living. Rather, it’s stuck back in time. The majority of this Court’s rulings haven’t seriously impacted our way of life when you look at the grand scheme of things. Roe was overturned, but compared to the 1940s, things are still better overall.
The real concern is how far states are willing to go with the rulings and what they could come for next, such as gay marriage.
The right to same-sex marriage is under fire by the right wing. Along with that comes standards on purity, such as restriction of contraception — which is already under attack and considered by some as abortion. Some liberal politicians expressed their concern over the possibility that cases such as Obergefell v. Hodges, the case that struck down same-sex marriage bans, and Lawrence v. Texas — a 2003 case that abolished anti-sodomy laws — could get overturned as well
Judicial activism has been successful in its progress for the past 50 years, but the strict constitutionalist view has returned to the Court, with multiple decisions going 6-3 — which is how the justices are split along ideological lines. Many people on the left have claimed the Supreme Court is acting unconstitutionally. You could try to argue, for example, that overturning Roe violated the implications of a previous case known as Griswold v. Connecticut. This doesn’t necessarily hold as a strong argument, but it’s worth noting that in Dobbs v. Jackson, the Court authorized states to ban abortion before 15 weeks, which is earlier than the proposed 2018 law in Mississippi that banned abortion after 15 weeks. Griswold was deemed to have First-, Third-, Fourth- and Ninth-Amendment implications under the right to privacy, along with the 14th Amendment being argued by three of the seven justices within the majority opinion.
What if I told you that, because the Supreme Court is taking a strict constitutionalist view, the problem isn’t with the Court but rather the Constitution itself. The living-document argument was the way to go in my view, but elections have consequences. That’s what occurred under Trump’s presidency, which saw the appointment of three new justices who flipped the Court to the right.
Now that the living document view seems to have been done away with for the foreseeable future, certain freedoms must be codified in law by stripping away the age-old order. What essentially needs to occur is the expansion of the 14th Amendment to include LGBTQ+ rights or the addition of a new amendment that protects these freedoms altogether.
I know it’s hard to amend the Constitution; for one, the amendment needs to be proposed by two-thirds of both houses of Congress, or two-thirds of the states. If those requirements are satisfied, then three-fourths of the states need to approve the amendment. This means that if only two-thirds initially request an amendment, then they would need to get some extra states on board to approve it.
That being said, an effort would be worth undergoing. Of course, if we look at this from a democratic perspective, we know that not everyone in the country supports modernity — as there are still many conservative politicians in office. A solution would be to ensure that those who wish to be freed from age-old sentiments have the right to live life in the new age.
At the same time, in order to allow for civility to remain in place, we need to acknowledge that not everyone thinks alike, and people who don’t want to live like it’s 2023 should be allowed to have their own moral beliefs and traditions without enforcing it on the rest of the population. If they wish independence from a liberal climate, the traditionalists should be allowed to leave. That way, they will not feel the need to enforce their beliefs on us.