The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was one for the books. A record 32 teams participated — eight of which made their first World Cup appearance — and games spread across two countries for the first time in nine tournaments, with Spain taking the crown on Aug. 20. Needless to say, it’s worth talking about.
Australia and New Zealand’s co-hosted tournament gathered nearly 2 million in-person spectators, according to BBC, which is 600,000 more than the previous attendance record.
Following the historic competition and Spain’s victory, attention turned toward a non-consensual kiss from Spain Football Federation President Luis Rubiales on player Jenni Hermoso. This incident is upsetting and deserves to be brought to light but should not overshadow the positive impacts of the tournament.
Beyond the numbers and controversy, the World Cup was internationally groundbreaking for female athletes. Here are some noteworthy teams and players — and what their lasting impact will be.
Stand-out teams
Jamaica: the ‘Reggae Girlz’
Even as a professional soccer team, Jamaica had to raise money via a GoFundMe to attend the World Cup. According to ESPN, the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), which is responsible for providing these funds, has had a rocky relationship with the women’s team.
Because of financial limitations, the JFF disbanded the women’s team in 2008 and again in 2016. After the 2019 World Cup, the JFF did not provide the team with participation compensation for months and then failed to allocate adequate funds for this year’s tournament.
The “Reggae Girlz,” Jamaica women‘s national football team, released a statement on June 15 articulating their frustration with the JFF prior to the tournament, calling out the federation for its “subpar planning, transportation, accommodations, training conditions, compensation, communication, nutrition, and accessibility to proper resources.”
These women — professional athletes representing their country — have had to fight for attention and respect. While the Reggae Boyz have only appeared in one World Cup, in 1998, they have not had to fight for their spot in the JFF.
However disheartening the situation has been for the women, it did not prevent them from performing well on the pitch this summer. Jamaica made it to the round of 16, knocking out an impressive Brazil team.
The Reggae Girlz have garnered much attention from their journey to the 2023 World Cup. They’ve inspired many along the way, showing the world what persistence and dedication looks like.
Khadija “Bunny” Shaw, Jamaica’s all-time leading goal scorer, never thought she would have the opportunity to play professionally.
Shaw told her club, Manchester City, that her parents banned her from playing soccer when she was younger because it wasn’t something girls did in that area, and they wanted her to focus on her education. However, Shaw ensured her mom that she would pass all her classes in exchange for the opportunity to play soccer.
“I remember one day I got so mad and I said: ‘Mum, you never know: I could be the one to change football in Jamaica. Just give me the chance, give me the opportunity.’” Shaw said to Man City.
For young female athletes in Jamaica, this team offers even more than a glimpse of hope for their future careers.
Morocco
The North African team was another highly underestimated squad heading into the tournament that instead showed out.
This was Morocco’s first appearance in the World Cup, and it was the first Arab or North African country to qualify for the Cup and make it to the round of 16, according to the Associated Press.
Although Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in its first game, it later beat Colombia 1-0, which knocked Germany out of the tournament, an unanticipated upset.
Keeping the tournament exciting and unexpected was one of the things that made this year’s World Cup so special, and Morocco contributed to that.
Morocco defender Nouhaila Benzina broke down barriers in another way: she was the first player to wear a hijab in the World Cup, according to The Guardian.
There are many other players like Benzina who made history too.
Athletes paving the way
Michelle Alozie
Alozie, a defender for the Nigerian national team, is an astounding inspiration to female athletes.
In addition to being a professional soccer player, she is a cancer researcher; Alozie graduated from Yale with a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology. She spends her mornings training with Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and works as a research technician at Texas Children’s Hospital in the afternoon, she told FIFA.
Splitting her days between soccer and science, Alozie shows young girls they can be athletes at the highest level while also pursuing other careers if they so choose.
Marta
Six-time FIFA World Player of the Year Marta Vieira da Silva, known affectionately as just “Marta,” is a forward on Brazil’s national team and was the first woman to win that many. She has scored the most goals in the World Cup history (men’s or women’s) with 17.
Marta, whose first World Cup was in 2003, is a role model for female athletes, and she articulated this best in a press conference during this year’s tournament.
“When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol, a female idol. You guys didn’t show any female games — how was I supposed to see other players?” Marta said, translated from Portuguese. “Today, when we go out on the street, people stop. The parents stop and say, ‘Oh my daughter loves you, she wants to be just like you’ … This wouldn’t have happened if we had stopped in the first obstacles we faced.”
She also expressed gratitude for those who came before her and encouraged those coming after.
“It’s a continuous persistency, and it didn’t just start with me but with a lot of women back then,” Marta said in the same press conference. “We are all very proud and we ask a lot for our generation to continue to do that, to inspire more girls, more boys. It doesn’t matter their age.”
Linda Caicedo
At only 18 years old, Caicedo is considered one of the best players on the Colombian national team. However, it wasn’t easy to get there.
According to NPR, Caicedo started playing professional soccer at 14 years old but was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 15. After overcoming this obstacle, she charged ahead, playing in three world cups in just the span of a year — the other two being under-20 and under-17 tournaments.
Caicedo is on track to have a career just as legendary as Marta’s and is already serving as a role model for people younger and older than her.
The champions (and controversy): Spain
Spain won the 2023 World Cup defeating England in a tight 1-0 final to claim the country’s first-ever women’s title. Midfielder Aitana Bonmatí received the Golden Ball award, given to the tournament’s best player.
Sadly, Spain’s victory was overshadowed by Rubiales’ non-consensual kiss on Hermoso after the game.
This act, Hermoso said, was unjustifiable: “I felt vulnerable and a victim of an impulse-driven, sexist, out-of-place act without any consent on my part.”
Although Rubiales said he made a mistake, refused to resign from his position, CNN reported. All players from the World Cup-winning team, along with 50 other professional Spanish players, said they will not play for the country until there is a change in leadership.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation did not respond appropriately and even accused Hermoso of lying, but fortunately, FIFA placed a 90-day suspension on Rubiales from “all football-related activities” according to CNN. The future of the team and federation is, at this time, unclear.
The incident is discouraging, to say the least. What was meant to be a celebration instead turned into frustration and protests. Additionally, it shows that even world champions are susceptible to sexist mistreatment.
However, this team’s willingness to fight and not back down to abuses of power will hopefully inspire other female athletes to speak up against unfair treatment.
Looking forward
The future is bright for women’s soccer, but there is still work to be done.
According to CNN, soccer players at the 2023 Women’s World Cup earned just 25 cents for every dollar earned by men at their World Cup last year.
With a need for more pay, visibility and respect, female athletes have their work cut out for them. But this year’s World Cup was monumental for the next generation of athletes — which can be found right here at JMU.
According to a poll on The Breeze’s Instagram, 69% of respondents — 33 out of 48 voters — think that the World Cup impacted the way people view women’s sports. Hopefully, this sentiment will be reflected in JMU’s women’s sports: how empowered the athletes feel, as well as how people treat them.