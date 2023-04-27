As the weather thaws from its icy ways, people welcomingly embrace the warm rays of the sun: laying on the Quad between classes, throwing a football back and forth or enjoying a picnic, all underneath the long missed warmth from the sun. As enjoyable as these long-missed rays are, they can bring along health issues, and students aren’t exempt from these dangers — so they should wear sunscreen.
Students should wear sunscreen to protect themselves from cancer. Being exposed to too much sun leads to overexposure of ultraviolet (UV) radiation. According to Cancer Research UK, too much UV radiation can lead to damage of the DNA in your skin's cells. This damage, if significant, can build up overtime.
Due to this, cells can start growing out of control, which can lead to skin cancer. It’s is the most common form of cancer in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Students should wear sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Sunburns are more than just a temporary painful redness — they can have long-lasting effects. No matter the degree, a sunburn is an injury to your skin that can result in skin cancer and premature aging, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.
The more frequently someone experiences sunburns, the more they raise the risk of skin cancer. As stated by Cancer Research UK, compared to never having a sunburn, having one every two years can triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer.
Mellissa Jackson, a sophomore health science major, said she uses sunscreen as a part of her skincare routine.
“There are many generic brands of sunscreens, so it's not a hard thing to do, so I definitely suggest that people should wear sunscreen,” Jackson said. “It's an important piece of skincare, and when you get older, you're not gonna be as wrinkly.”
If you don't want to look like leather, then you should wear sunscreen. The use of sunscreen helps with the visual signs of aging, especially premature signs. This aging is known as photoaging. According to Mahoney Dermatology Specialist, sunscreen is a protectant that keeps your elastin, collagen and skin cells safe. Without sunscreen, skin cells can be damaged, which leads to wrinkles, discoloration, fine lines and potentially a leathery appearance.
Many people don’t wear sunscreen like they should. According to a study conducted by the National Cancer Institute, almost 30% of women and less than 15% of men regularly apply sunscreen on both their face and other areas. This is a health concern.
Skin should be protected with sunscreen. The CDC recommends the use of a broad spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor, or SPF, of 15 or higher.
Students should enjoy the warm weather around them but not at the price of their skin. So as temperatures and the humidity begin to rise, make sure you use sunscreen. Sunburns hurt, and they can leave painful red reminders for days at a time. Remember your sunscreen — for yourself and for your friends.