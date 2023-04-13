Transitioning into college is hard. Picking the perfect school, deciding on a major, reaching out to strangers to find a suitable roommate and figuring out what to pack all culminate into a stressful period for many people. I’ve been there. If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably been scouring the JMU website and every blog that mentions JMU to figure out exactly what it'll be like when you arrive.
Making friends takes time
You won't meet your lifelong friends during the first week — and that’s OK. Freshman Maci Ryan said she didn’t even meet her best friends the whole first semester. It takes time to find your groove in a new place and figure out who you want to surround yourself with. The key is to be patient — it'll happen. JMU offers so many opportunities to meet new people.
Participate in FROG week
The first week of college for incoming freshmen, affectionately referred to as FROG week, is an experience you only get once. Go to absolutely everything.
My No. 1 regret from my first week of college is skipping school-sponsored events to do other things, such as going to parties.
There will be plenty of parties to go to later in the semester. School events are where you meet most of your friends, so take advantage of them. The first week will feel long. It’s going to be hot and overwhelming, but it’s worth it, so go to events such as Block Party in the ‘Burg and make the most of your first week here.
The climate
If you’re not from Virginia or an area with a similar climate, the Valley weather might take some getting used to. The first couple of months are going to be really hot.
Freshman Haley Wilson said the No. 1 thing she wishes she brought is bedsheets that don’t trap heat. If you end up living somewhere like the Village that doesn’t have air conditioning, lightweight bedding will truly make a difference. It’s also smart to bring multiple fans because it can get musty in the buildings without air conditioning.
My roommate and I both only had small desk fans beside our beds and found ourselves sweating whenever we were in our room, so larger area fans are a must. After the first few weeks, the heat will become more manageable, but other weather surprises will come.
It’s beautiful on some days with the Quad flooded with people playing spikeball, throwing a frisbee or doing homework, then sometimes freezing cold the next — so be prepared for all seasons here.
The smell after it rains
If you were fortunate enough to tour campus on a sunny day without rain then you might not be familiar with one of JMU’s trademark scents — dog food.
Pack an umbrella and maybe some nose plugs because when it rains here.
It rains hard and leaves behind an interesting aroma.
Harrisonburg is famous for poultry production, so when the chicken feed gets wet, we can smell it on campus, but it isn’t actually that bad. It’s something students love to complain about, but it’s manageable and brings us all in on a community-wide joke.
The size
With a little over 20,000 undergraduate students, JMU is definitely a big school. This is great because we have all the benefits of a big school, such as the many dining options, exciting football games and various clubs and organizations. However, don’t feel too overwhelmed.
I almost always see someone I know on my way to class or in the dining halls and never feel alone or lost in a sea of people.
JMU does an excellent job of making us feel like a community and providing opportunities for everyone. Most of the professors offer office hours, so if you want one-on-one time with them, it’s still possible — even if you have a 300-person lecture. There’s a great combination of big and small activities on campus to make everyone feel at home.
Greek life
As a large school, JMU does have a prominent Greek scene. There are various fraternities and sororities on campus that many people love to get involved with. It has its pros and cons.
Greek life gets a bad rap sometimes and even clashes with the community as a December, 2022 Breeze article reports complaints from community members over downtown parties. Off-campus Greek houses aren’t able to display letters and often get penalized for residential disturbances. Still, joining Greek life is a great way to make friends.
However, if that isn’t your cup of tea, don’t worry. There are plenty of other organizations to join. Only 20% of the students are actually in Greek life and JMU has over 450 other clubs and organizations to join.
Many people have concerns they won’t be able to fully participate in the college experience or be able to go to events without being part of a Greek organization, but that's only true if you let it be. If you're interested in the more traditional college experience similar to the one in movies with large social events, then perhaps Greek life is for you.
Greek life, particularly fraternities, does have many social events that can only be attended by members. Other organizations, such as club sports teams, student ambassadors, JMU Give and more, also host plenty of events to get involved with. There’s truly something for everyone on campus.
Dukes hold doors
I’ve never met a community of more friendly people than here at JMU. The on-campus saying “Dukes hold doors” is actually true. I’ve never once had a door shut on me and have even sometimes had to speed up because other students hold doors whenever they see someone coming, even if it’s an awkward distance.
This saying goes beyond the physical act of holding a door open. It means the students and staff here truly care about everyone. We physically and metaphorically open doors for each other and hold them until we get through. The community is welcoming and everyone cares for each other more than in any place I’ve ever seen. Of course, JMU can’t be perfect for every single person. However, if you're looking for a place that feels like a family and where you know people care, then this is it.
JMU truly is amazing
Everyone thinks their college is the best, but JMU really is amazing. Ninety percent of our students return of JMU's students return for their second year, which is pretty impressive.
Our campus is beautiful with some of the prettiest sunsets lighting up the sky almost every evening. Our football games, while not reaching the extent of those at SEC schools, are like no other. We have a cannon go off after every touchdown and students throw purple and gold streamers from the stands that bring the spirit. It can neither be confirmed nor denied that some graduating seniors even take a Quad brick to keep a little piece of it with them after graduation. Dining hall food can sometimes be questionable at many universities, but JMU's almost always has excellent food with fun themes ranging from cheesy Thursdays to buffalo mash Fridays.
There are so many things to do off-campus too. Since we are located right in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, skiing and even just a beautiful downtown to explore.
Come to JMU. Do it. It’s a decision you won’t regret.