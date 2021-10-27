It’s likely that all JMU students are well aware of the small delay whenever signing onto Canvas or MyMadison. Before being able to access a university website, students are greeted with the Duo Security authentication screen, where they’re prompted to verify their identity with a single click.
It’s not much, but this extra step is seen as an inconvenience to many, including sophomore Kevin Gorman. “I understand why we use it, but it definitely has its flaws. If I don’t have my phone on me, or I left it somewhere, then there’s a problem.” To many students, Duo is more of a mild annoyance than an accepted security measure. However, with hackers becoming increasingly better at their job, we all need to be appreciative of the protection it provides.
The two-factor authentication system was adopted in spring of 2017 to make sure students are the only ones logging into their accounts. Before logging in, Duo sends a login request to the user’s phone or other registered electronic device that must be accepted before continuing to JMU’s online services. This two-factor authentication is what verifies the identity of the student logging in.
JMU senior Darron Davis, a customer support specialist at the IT Help Desk, acknowledges the minor inconvenience Duo brings but still supports the need for a system like Duo.
“Duo’s two-factor authentication is the industry standard in online security — it eliminates a hacker's ability to take someone’s password by brute force,” Davis said. “If they don't have the student’s device, they can’t log in.”
There's an attack by a hacker every 39 seconds in the U.S. These attacks can target anything from a simple social media account to an entire banking system. Unfortunately, colleges are slowly becoming more prominent targets of these attacks due to their large collection of valuable data, such as student and staff addresses, Social Security numbers and payment details. In 2015, data breaches at Penn State and U. Va. were blamed on Chinese hackers. In addition, students at the University of Connecticut had their Social Security numbers and credit card data stolen online. Hackers also attempted attacks at Washington State University and Johns Hopkins University, but these attempts were stopped before any serious information was leaked. These real-life examples prove that JMU students are susceptible to the threat of having their information stolen. As young college students, we must ensure that our naivety doesn’t keep us from understanding and appreciating the protection we’re given by Duo.
For now, hacking will always be an issue when using an online service, no matter how well protected it may seem to be. For college students, a breach of an account could mean losing thousands of dollars in tuition. Having a security system in place is of utmost importance when dealing with account security and privacy. Duo has been JMU’s answer to this question of security. “There’s no other wide scale option that offers this amount of protection,” says Davis.
Although students may believe it to be an inconvenient task that’s simply there to waste time, Duo is stopping hackers we may not even know about and protecting our accounts from the dangers of the internet.
Nick Lau is a sophomore majoring in media arts and design with a concentration in creative advertising. Contact Nick at launa@dukes.jmu.edu.