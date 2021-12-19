Women for Madison hosted a Women in Tech webinar event Dec. 9 with JMU alumnae working in technological fields. The event was moderated by Leasa Neaves (‘92), who’s a member of the Women for Madison Executive Advisory Council.
Neaves opened the webinar by stating the importance of making jobs in technology accessible to women.
“The field is widely known as male-dominated,” Neaves said. “That often causes women, at all stages of their career, to shy away from the field, including many students like you who have joined us today. We want to demystify what it means to be a woman in tech and how women in tech can help open doors for other women in tech.”
The webinar featured three panelists: Christine Cruzvergara (‘05), the chief education strategy officer for Handshake, Britaini Carroll (‘98), the federal human capital practice leader for Accenture and Krista Salmon (‘99), the U.S. government sales leader for Apple.
During the event, the women discussed how people may find themselves in technology-related industries, even if technology wasn’t their area of study while in university.
Cruzvergara explained that she studied psychology while at JMU, and had planned to follow a career as a family and marriage counselor. She made a career shift while looking into master’s degree programs and decided to pursue the higher education sector.
“I discovered that I actually really liked leading change,” Cruzvergara said. “Through those experiences, I got connected to technology partners that were going to help facilitate that change. That’s how I ended up making the connection at Handshake.”
Salmon said that despite not coming from a tech background, she felt Apple represented what she was looking for in a company, particularly when compared to her previous job at Oracle.
“It was a career and a company that was much better aligned with my core values,” Salmon said. “I found that being of service is something that’s very important to me, so I tried to pull some more of that into my job.”
The panelists also discussed the importance of building a mentor relationship with those who can help with growth in a certain field. Cruzvergara said mentors don’t necessarily need to be those with the highest positions in a company and that the mentor-mentee relationship should be focused on learning.
“Too often, I see people try to over-engineer who their mentor is,” Cruzvergara said. “Let it be organic. If you reach out to folks and connect with them and you find that you have a lot in common, go with it, regardless of what the person’s title is, who they are or where they work.”
The webinar also featured Joyce Muya, a senior computer information systems major, as a student spotlight. Muya said female voices are necessary in male-dominated fields like the technology industry.
“We bring creativity and ideas to the table,” Muya said, “especially since technology is evolving every day. We bring that new perspective and angle to the industry. With that representation, we have young girls that look up to us, and we can be that role model for them.”
