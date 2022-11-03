With the Nov. 8 midterm elections right around the corner, it’s crucial that Harrisonburg voters stay informed on who’s running in the district. Positions on the ballot in Harrisonburg include three Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) school board seats, two city council seats, one special election city council seat and the U.S. House Representative for the 6th congressional district. Here’s who’s on the ballot next week.
U.S. House of Representatives
Jennifer Lewis (D)
Lewis is a mental health worker from Waynesboro, Virginia. Issues on her campaign include things like healthcare, women’s and LGBTQ rights, marijuana and hemp, education, farms and agriculture, the opioid crisis, infrastructures and criminal justice reform, according to her website.
- States on her website that she believes in providing affordable and easy access to all those needing medical attention by lowering prescription costs and creating more mental health care and rehabilitation access.
- Supports the legalization of abortions and current legislation helping to bring women more equality in the medical field and workforce.
- Aims to implement more help for those with mental illnesses and to lower mandatory minimums for non-violent offenders.
- Believes in increasing funding to school districts Advocates for free or reduced college tuition.
- Wants to protect farming businesses that are at risk of being overrun by large monopolies by pushing for policies that would allow farmers to sell directly to consumers.
- Believes that voting is a fundamental right and supports easier and quicker access to voter registration.
Ben Cline (R)
Cline is a resident of the Shenandoah Valley and the current House Representative for the 6th Congressional district. Issues on Cline’s campaign include agriculture, gun rights, abortion, education, inflation and the economy, law enforcement, American democracy and the military, according to his website.
- Advocate for agricultural workers in the U.S. and strives to protect the financial security and competitiveness of the agricultural and farming community.
- Made it a goal to lower unnecessary congressional spending to return more tax dollars back to American citizens.
- Advocates for the protection of the 2nd Amendment right to carry and own guns in the U.S.
- Supporter towards voter ID requirements.
- Believes life begins at conception. Supporter of pro-life legislation that will protect the lives of the unborn.
- Believes that the education of children in the U.S. should be a top priority, even above teacher unions.
Harrisonburg City Council
Christopher Jones (D)
Jones (’00) is a graduate of JMU and previously the mayor of Harrisonburg from 2015 to 2016. He’s served on city council since 2019.
- During the Oct. 20 traveling town hall on JMU’s campus, he said city council is working with the city to help combat homelessness in Harrisonburg with the building of a low-barrier homeless shelter in collaboration with Open Doors.
- Hopes to bridge the gap between JMU students and Harrisonburg residents.
- In regard to the worker shortage in both public transportation and the local police department, Jones said he believes the city needs to create more initiatives that entice people to occupy those jobs, including increased salaries.
Dany Fleming (D)
Fleming has held several leadership positions within the Harrisonburg community. Issues on his campaign include improving infrastructure, housing, childcare, transportation, investing in the future, the economy, the growth of small businesses and sustainability, according to his website.
- Hopes to sustain the high standards of infrastructure in Harrisonburg and aims to create more opportunities for childcare, housing and transportation within Harrisonburg, which he believes are some of the city’s biggest issues, according to his website.
- Advocate for increased funding toward schools and staff to help create a better future for children in the area.
- Strives to expand economic opportunities and small business developments and hopes to expand opportunities to the working class, according to his website.
Marshall Orenic (I)
Orenic grew up in the Shenandoah Valley. He prioritizes mental health, equal representation, the housing crisis, police retention, economics and population growth, according to his website.
- Plans to prioritize mental health and increase advocacy as many individuals in the U.S. suffer from mental health issues.
- Believes there needs to be eight members on both city council and the school board, one candidate per eight voting precincts in the city to create more equal representation, rather than the city’s current at-large elections.
- Addresses the increase in inflation and housing prices and wants to lower real estate tax and make Harrisonburg more welcoming toward developers.
Monica Robinson (D)
Robinson has been a resident of Harrisonburg her whole life and graduated from JMU with both her undergraduate and graduate degrees.
- Believes in using equity, sustainability and inclusion principles to discuss policy options, according to her website.
- During the traveling town hall, she said clean energy was the No. 1 priority for her because of its implications on future generations; hopes to scale back Harrisonburg’s dependency on Dominion Energy and promote a switch to a cleaner energy.
- Said the city should be ensuring that homeless individuals are able to become homeowners and maintain that status and that mental health is a factor in homelessness in the area.
Rick Nagel (I)
Nagel is a former police officer from Charlotte, North Carolina. The main issues on his campaign include law enforcement, S.T.E.M. (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, sustainability, local government accountability and tax accountability, immigration, affordable housing, high-paying jobs, economic growth and parents’ rights, according to his website.
- Plans on fully staffing the police force to ensure safety in neighborhoods and schools.
- Wants to implement policies that would make it easier for those in enterprise to succeed and strives to create a more environmentally sustainable city.
- Strives to create more affordable living opportunities in Harrisonburg to those who are living in low-income households, according to his website.
Harrisonburg City School Board
Obie Hill (I)
Hill has been a Harrisonburg resident for six years and is a current school board member. He’s a father and has a private counseling practice.
- If reelected, he plans to restore trust between families and schools, empower students and their families, and advocate for teachers, according to his campaign’s Facebook page.
- Advocate for an increase in funding towards counseling services within the school district.
- Prioritized opening the new high school when expected, according to The Daily News Record.
Corin Jackson (I)
Jackson is a mother and business owner in Harrisonburg.
- Hopes to fight for better education, according to her campaign’s Facebook page, because she believes all children matter.
- Advocate for better education standards within the Harrisonburg City School district with a hope of decreasing the high school dropout rate.
- Wants to ensure that teachers are able to find substitutes and bus drivers that will ensure their students gain the education they deserve.
Emma Phillips (I)
Phillips is an educator in Harrisonburg who’s taught at JMU and Blue Ridge Community College.
- Wants to fight for an increase in S.T.E.M. education within schools and to close the education gap for women and underprivileged families, according to her campaign’s Facebook page.
- Believes that every student deserves to have equitable access to an education that will carry them into an exceptional career.
- Committed to ensure that the science classrooms in the new high school are used to their full capabilities.
Andrew Kohen (I)
Kohen earned a Ph.D. in economics from Ohio State University and was a former Professor Emeritus at JMU from 1976 to 2010. He’s served on the HCPS school board since 2014.
- Main issues for his campaign are education, government and public safety, according to his website.
- If reelected, hopes to expand S.T.E.M. education and has shown support for health fairs and educational panels.
- Wants to increase public safety in schools and supports active shooter training for local Harrisonburg elementary schools.
Kristen Loflin (I)
Loflin (’04) is a JMU graduate and has served on the HCPS school board since 2019.
- Loflin’s main issue for her campaign are schools’ budgets.
- Supports building new schools in Harrisonburg and renovating outdated ones in order to prevent more overcrowding.