With the Nov. 2 election right around the corner, here’s a rundown of who’s going to be on the ballot for individuals registered to vote in Harrisonburg.
Governor:
Glenn A. Youngkin (R): Youngkin’s campaign is focused on cutting taxes, funding law enforcement and reinvigorating job growth. According to his website, Youngkin is “an outsider, not a politician.” His campaign is built upon his ability to apply business skills from his career at the Carlyle Group.
Terry R. McAuliffe (D): McAuliffe, the former governor from 2014-18, is focused on economic development after COVID-19. According to his website, McAuliffe supports creating affordable healthcare, addressing gun violence and mandating COVID-19 vaccines.
Princess L. Blanding (LP): Blanding is the third party candidate for the gubernatorial election, running in the new Liberation Party. According to her website, Blanding is focused on criminal justice reform, racial and environmental justice, inclusive education, affordable housing and healthcare.
Lieutenant Governor:
Winsome E. Sears (R): Sears is a former U.S. Marine and former member of the Virginia General Assembly. According to her website, her goals are to open and raise standards in schools, uplift Black Virginians, cut taxes and reduce regulations. Sears also wants to “crack down” on violent criminals, raise pay for law enforcement and expand veterans centers in Virginia.
Hala S. Ayala (D): Ayala represents District 51 as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates. According to her website, Ayala wants to expand medicaid access in Virginia, invest in infrastructure and transportation, create criminal justice reform and combat climate change. Ayala also wants to expand Pre-K, reduce school overcrowding and expand access to contraception.
Attorney General:
Jason S. Miyares (R): Miyares has served as the state delegate representing District 82 since 2016. His campaign is focused on supporting small businesses, restoring “law and order” and continuing to fund the police, according to his website. Miyares’ website also highlights election reform and opposing illegal immigration.
Mark R. Herring (D): Herring is seeking re-election and has served as Virginia’s attorney general since 2014. According to his website, he’s focused on social justice issues promoting economic opportunity and protecting the environment. Herring also addressed gun violence and reducing the opioid epidemic.
Member House of Delegates 26th District:
Tony O. Wilt (R): In seeking re-election for the Virginia House of Delegates, Wilt has focused on the economy, including lowering taxes, “reasonable” regulations and maintaining a healthy agricultural economy, according to his website. Wilt also wrote about keeping schools open during the pandemic, incentivising clean energy and supporting law enforcement and the Second Amendment.
William W. “Bill” Helsley (D): Helsley’s campaign is focused on healthcare and infrastructure. On his website, Helsley wrote about high medical bills and debt causing crowdfunding for those in need. Helsley wrote he would introduce legislation that would exclude debts “created by medical bills from attaching to a person’s primary residence.” Helsley also highlighted issues in infrastructure, including lack of broadband internet and capacity issues on I-81.
Commissioner of Revenue:
Karen I. Rose: The commissioner is the local assessing officer for taxes and licenses within state and local law, according to the City of Harrisonburg website. Rose is running unopposed.
City Treasurer:
Jeffrey L. Shafer: The Treasurer’s Office collects tax bills for properties within Harrisonburg. Shafer is running unopposed.
