With the Republican Party comprehensively winning statewide elections, the JMU College Republicans are celebrating.
Juliana McGrath, junior justice studies minor and chairwoman for the College Republicans, said the group was excited to see their hard work pay off, as many members worked on Republican campaigns, including Glenn Youngkin’s (R), the governor-elect.
“We have worked hard this whole semester,” McGrath said. “The first next step is we're gonna have some fun. We're gonna relax. We're gonna enjoy this moment, and then we can get back to work.”
Abigail Cannella, the first vice chair for the College Republicans and sophomore public policy and administration major, said she hopes that people would recognize that College Republicans made a difference.
“Hopefully, more people will be more open with their views because I know people are sometimes a little scared to speak their voice,” Cannella said. “I know that the energy is just really good right now, so hopefully, it'll just keep getting better.”
McGrath said it was inspiring to see the Republicans win and use the momentum they have for future elections.
“One of the main goals of the College Republicans is to get candidates elected,” McGrath said. “We can work harder for the next set of canvassing that comes around next fall or for primaries in the spring.”
