The Republican party saw a sweep statewide in the Virginia election, leaving the College Democrats with no results from their campaigning.
College Democrats worked closely with the William “Bill” Helsley campaign and advocated for the Terry McAuliffe, Hala Ayala and Mark Herring campaigns. All four candidates faced narrow defeats in the election.
Billy McKeon, junior international affairs and President of College Democrats, said that even with the losses in this election, he and his organization will work harder for the next election.
“We’re going to keep a focus on campaigning,” McKeon said. “I think we’re also going to refocus on advocating on issues and educating people on different issues like climate change.”
McKeon said his main focus is to create the narrative around the issues and make sure students understand what ideas their candidates represent. He said the McAuliffe campaign showed “structural flaws” by slandering Glenn Youngkin, the 74th Virginia governor-elect, instead of showing policies to capture the moderate voters in Virginia.
Adrick Bagdasarian, a senior international affairs major, said the College Democrats won't lose momentum, even with the losses they took Tuesday night. He said he was upset about the election but isn’t going to lose focus on the party and the campaigning he's done this semester.
“One thing that we want to make sure for our members is to not lose focus,” Bagdasarian said. “We’ve seen voter turnout increase over the past couple of years and we want to keep it that way.”
