Nov. 2 is quickly approaching, and The Breeze is on top of it.
Breeze TV will be conducting a live election show Nov. 2 from 9-10 p.m. The team is looking at Richmond, Virginia Beach, Roanoke, Harrisonburg and Fairfax County, specifically, and comparing their incoming results to the results from 2009, 2013 and 2017. A Breeze reporter will be relaying live results from Harrisonburg’s registrar.
Breeze TV will also briefly look into the race in New Jersey because a significant portion of JMU students come from there.
Breeze TV will go live at JMU’s Democratic and Republican watch parties, as well as at the College Democrats’ and College Republicans’ watch parties. The Breeze newspaper will have reporters at each of these events.
In the studio, Breeze TV will have a panel with representatives from JMU’s College Republicans and College Democrats. There will also be a video package or soundbite from each candidate running.
Breeze TV plans on presenting prerecorded interviews with candidates for the House of Delegates 26th District incumbent Tony Wilt (R) and political newcomer William “Bill” Helsley (D). During the live show, Breeze TV also plans on showing a prerecorded interview with a political science professor or a panel of professors or students who they recommend.
The live show will be conducted at the Alison Parker Studio in Harrison Hall and will be available to watch on Breeze TV’s Facebook page and The Breeze website.
Contact news desk at breezenews@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.