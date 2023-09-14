The Board of Visitors (BoV), JMU’s independent governing body, will meet this week. Committee meetings will be held throughout the afternoon on Thursday, and the full board will convene Friday at 8:30 a.m.
Various aspects of university policy are handled by the relevant committees: Academic Excellence, Advancement and Engagement, Athletics, Audit, Executive, Finance and Physical Development, Governance and Student Affairs. Meeting times for each committee are on JMU’s BoV website.
Members of the BoV, referred to as visitors, are appointed by Virginia’s governor and generally include a mix of alums and non-JMU graduates, according to the JMU’s website. Faculty interests are brought to the BoV by the speaker of the Faculty Senate, who serves as a non-voting faculty representative. Student interests are presented by a non-voting student representative to the BoV (SRBoV), who is elected by the student body each year.
The SRBoV for the 2023-24 school year is Abigail Cannella, elected last spring. Her platform included the goal of connecting with students, something she is trying to achieve with a dedicated SRBoV Instagram account that attempts to make BoV information accessible to students.
Cannella made a post on Tuesday explaining the meeting schedule of the full board and the Student Affairs Committee, as well as her report and recommendations for staying up to date. It also explains her plans to post a summary of the meeting and go into detail in a newsletter for anyone interested.
Cannella’s report, available in full as part of the complete board materials, focuses on connecting with students and communication. She will talk about the President’s Council and her other plans to visit student organizations on Thursday.
“[The President’s Council] is a monthly meeting that everybody at JMU is welcome to, but it’s targeted and promoted to the presidents of student organizations,” Cannella said. “They’re able to bring any concerns that the members of their organizations have to myself, and then I can bring that to the board and to members of the administration.”
Cannella said she also plans to present her social media and newsletter strategies to the board. She wants to go in depth with her plans for the year and how she will prioritize connecting with the student body.
“They have a voice, and it may not be directly their voice, but through me they do have a voice,” Cannella said. “Knowing that and knowing that I can speak for them — I will very gladly speak for them — is really, really important for me.”
Katherine Ott Walter will serve as the faculty representative to the BoV. Her report is also available as part of the full board materials.
Walter will present on the recent actions of the Faculty Senate, including its most-recent motion on Sept. 7 calling on the administration to develop a plan to serve JMU’s asset-limited, income-constrained, employed (ALICE) population.
Walter will also mention a fundraiser that was held in support of The Pantry at JMU, which helps students facing food insecurity, and the Faculty Senate’s statement supporting human rights in Iran.
Walter’s report states that the Senate is focusing on passing policy recommendations rather than motions and will “work to ensure good communication between the senate and administration.”
Eleanor Shaw contributed to this report.