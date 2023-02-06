JMU students have historically voiced frustrations with on-campus parking, but it’s tight at off-campus housing as well. On any given weekend night, a tow truck can probably be seen roaming the streets of Southview, Copper Beech and other apartment complexes with high student populations.
Cars can be towed for various reasons in the state of Virginia. Virginia code states that if a vehicle is parked on private property for more than 72 hours, the car is eligible to be towed. Also, according to Virginia code, a car can be towed if the owner owes three or more tickets to the city. More specifically to students, a vehicle can be towed if it doesn’t have a parking pass or decal in decal-controlled parking. Like JMU, many student housing complexes require parking passes to park on the property.
Student housing apartments like Campus View, Sunchase, The Harrison and North 38 offer a limited number of visitor parking spots for their residents’ guests. Typically, lots like these have a sign posted that states who’s allowed to park in the lot and the consequences for those who violate those rules. If someone gets their car towed on the property, there’s usually a sign that explains what company tows for that property and where to call to receive information about the towing company.
Some of these off-campus housing properties, like Copper Beech, have policies put in place stating that a car can’t be parked in visitor parking for more than 24 hours. After this time limit, the vehicle is subjected to being towed.
For First Choice, a towing company in Harrisonburg that tows for Campus View Apartments and Copper Beech, towing fees range from $80 to $150 for the initial towing, with possible additional costs depending on whether the car was towed on a weekday, weekend or holiday, according to the company.
J&L Towing tows for The Harrison, The Cottages on Port Republic and Hunter’s Ridge, with towing costs estimated between $90-$160, according to the company. Simmons Towing for North 38 and Squire Hill charges $100-$160, according to the company, and KAR Towing for The Hills Northview and Southview and Arcadia costs between $120-$170, according to the company.
Virginia code states that a towing company cannot charge an individual more than $150 for the initial towing fee and no more than $30 dollars in additional fees. In Virginia, individuals have the right to know why their car was towed, the ability to retrieve their car at any time prior to the 24-hour mark. People also don’t have to pay a storage bill if their cars weren’t possessed for more than 24 hours.