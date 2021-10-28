Old Rag, the most popular hiking location in Shenandoah National Park according to the National Park Service (NPS) website, has experienced more foot traffic since 2019.
Park superintendent Patrick Kenney said Shenandoah has seen a 13% increase in hikers during the pandemic. Kenney said the park is starting a pilot project in 2023 where only 800 permits will be sold in a day for the Old Rag trail. The project is designed to see how this affects both the physical trail and the community’s reaction to this change. No other trail in Shenandoah will be affected by this project.
Kenney said hikers are either turning around and not finishing their hike or they’re starting to go off the trail to maneuver around slow hikers and create “social trails.” These trails aren’t kept up by the park, and Kenney said they cause issues with endangered species.
These social trails break the trail and go into the wilderness around the primary path. Kenney said these areas near the trail can house extremely delicate or endangered plant life. With hikers trying to get an edge and making their own rules, Kenney said, they damage the environment they hike through.
Although more foot traffic may seem good for the park, Kenney said it causes more harm than good. Old Rag is a difficult hike, according to the NPS website, and has areas of rock scrambling where people often wait for others to go on through. Rock scrambling is climbing up rocks with both hands and feet, rather than just hiking up a trail on foot.
“We see more litter on these trails, more human waste, more graffiti on the rocks,” Kenney said.
Ashton White, a senior religion major, said she’s hiked Shenandoah trailheads since her first year of college. White said she feels safer in large groups of people going hiking rather than a small group. When her whole group must wait, she said it feels like they’re the ones “holding up the line” rather than the people they’re waiting on.
“Waiting for people is usually pretty awkward, and depending on how wide the trail is, it can be kind of stressful,” White said.
During the height of the pandemic, White said she’d hike at least once a week, if not more, since she couldn’t do much else. On these hikes, she said she found litter and trash and felt frustrated that people were ruining the environment that they came to see on their hike.
White said she agrees with the restriction of people coming into Old Rag. She said she prefers less populated hikes because the connection to nature is more apparent, and there are shorter wait times and less trash on the trails.
Jasmine Lesky, a senior hospitality management major, said she enjoys hiking and has seen some of the effects of increased numbers on these trails.
“I have experienced [waiting for hikers to continue] a couple of times,” Lesky said. “I think about how I can pass them and how I am getting cold and do not want to wait.”
One of Lesky’s biggest concerns with the increase of people is the damage that happens to the nature around the trail. She said she’s gone off the trail because she’s been frustrated and hasn’t wanted to wait for slow hikers, even though she knew she’d be hurting the plant life she had to step on to go around the hikers.
“Trash and litter are more apparent on trails around here, with college students going and [hiking] becoming more popular,” Lesky said.
With the increase in hikers, Lesky agreed with Shenandoah National Park’s idea to limit the number of people hiking on Old Rag.
“It may stink a little bit, but it’s smart to limit the wear and tear and litter,” Lesky said. “It will make the hike better.”
Contact Michael Staley at stale2ma@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.