Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville, a women’s health and abortion clinic, has seen a major spike in the amount of out-of-town patients asking for abortions since September 2021 after Senate Bill 8 was passed in Texas — a bill that banned abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy — according to Shaelin Nauta, the clinic manager of Whole Woman’s Health of Charlottesville.
Nauta said that before the Texas abortion restrictions, the center rarely saw patients from Texas. Now, she said, they see at least two patients a week, a number that has only continued to increase.
The Charlottesville center has also seen an influx of patients from other surrounding states, like West Virginia, that now have restrictions placed on abortions, Nauta said.
“One day [abortion] was legal in West Virginia, and the next day it wasn’t,” Nauta said, referring to a law that went into effect after Roe v. Wade was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court this summer. “And that next day, we actually were seeing patients and we had about two or three patients who were coming from West Virginia that had appointments scheduled in [West Virginia] and weren’t able to go to their appointments anymore.”
With the surge of patients the center’s seeing, Nauta said staff have faced new difficulties with a lack of supplies — particularly the anesthetic lidocaine — in addition to lasting supply issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a really big shuffling game of figuring out how we can use our resources in ways that matter the most,” Nauta said.
They’ve been trying to combat this issue by working with other Whole Woman’s Health center’ around the country to provide overnight shipments of supplies they’re lacking, Nauta said. The center’s also going through “session day drills,” she said, to provide the best possible care while seeing as many patients as they can.
Currently, in Virginia, abortion is legal during the first and second trimesters of pregnancy and in the third trimester if the patient’s health is in danger, according to the Guttmacher Institute. With the overturn of Roe v. Wade on June 24, the legality of abortions fell on state legislatures.
As Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) has openly stated his anti-abortion views and said he would sign “any bill … to protect life” in a June 29 article from The Washington Post, some have wondered how abortion restrictions may affect the JMU and Harrisonburg communities.
Advocates for Reproductive Choices (ARC) is a group on JMU’s campus that focuses on providing students with accurate information on reproductive healthcare in the Harrisonburg area as well as raising awareness for pregnancy crisis centers, which are considered “fake clinics,” according to Planned Parenthood.
“I think that having a Republican governor is a little bit scary,” Emma Llewellyn, sophomore student organizer of ARC, said. “I think he’s already pushing for some bans and restrictions and things like that.”
After the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Youngkin stated he’s in favor of a state abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, however that hasn’t been implemented since he originally made that claim in July.
Llewellyn said while the possibility of any abortion bans or restrictions is unsettling, it’s important to remember there will always be a resource; it may just be less accessible.
Becca Howes-Mischel, associate professor of anthropology, said Harrisonburg is already lacking in terms of access to abortion services, so locals are already having to drive to Charlottesville to the nearest Planned Parenthood and Whole Woman’s Health clinic.
“[A 15-week abortion ban] would mean that … if you were someone in Harrisonburg who was seeking a later term abortion, you’d have to go further to, there’s some clinics that are about two, three hours away that do later term abortions,” Howes-Mischel said.
Nauta said because there isn’t a Whole Woman’s Health clinic in Harrisonburg, the surge of patients from other states is taking up a majority of the slots that would usually be taken by Harrisonburg residents.
Nauta also mentioned the impact this has had on the refugee and immigrant population in the city.
“Harrisonburg has a huge population of people who are not from this country who weren’t born here and who may be undocumented here,” Nauta said. “So they rely on us to get their healthcare needs because we can take insurance, but we also have affordable prices without insurance. And because we’re having this huge surge of people who are coming in from other states, they have to wait even longer to get the healthcare that they need.”
Howes-Mischel said “anything that’s hard is going to get harder” for the refugee population in Harrisonburg in terms of getting access to reproductive healthcare. She stressed the importance of having available resources provided in multiple languages as well as making sure they have access to public transportation to get to any clinics.
In terms of how any abortion laws may affect the JMU community, the University Health Center (UHC) declined to comment, but Llewellyn said she thinks because JMU offers many other health resources, a student should be able to get help from the Health Center if they reach out.
“I’m not saying that I think JMU should provide [abortions],” Llewellyn said, but she did say JMU should be able to refer people to other places to provide students with good off-campus resources, which they currently don’t do.
JMU does not currently provide prescriptions for medicated abortion, commonly known as the abortion pill, and Howes-Mischel said she doesn’t see that happening at JMU in the future.
“I understand JMU’s not able to, like, take a stance or if they even would want to, but I think that there are definitely some things that need some fixing,” Llewellyn said.