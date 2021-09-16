The Breeze’s editor-in-chief Jake Conley took the university to court Aug. 26 after filing a writ of mandamus Aug. 17, which asked a judge to demand that JMU provide The Breeze with COVID-19 data that it didn’t release in response to a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request made last year. Judge Bruce Albertson’s ruling, which was made Sept. 8, denied Conley’s petition and stated that JMU hadn’t violated FOIA.
Conley made several requests on behalf of The Breeze between August 2020 and January 2021 requesting the following COVID-19 data daily:
- Number of tests administered
- Number of positive student tests, broken down by number per campus dormitory and self-reports from off-campus students
- Number of negative student tests
- Number of positive faculty/staff tests
- Number of negative faculty/staff tests
- Number of students in quarantine or isolation
The university’s COVID-19 dashboard, which began publicly displaying data Aug. 17, 2020, included most of the above points, but failed to provide positive student tests broken down by number per campus dormitory and a designation for self-reported cases in off-campus students. In its partial denial of this requested information, JMU cited the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
In January, JMU provided The Breeze locational data for the period of Sept. 17, 2020, through Dec. 18, 2020. The Breeze continued requesting data from the period of August 2020 through Sept. 17, 2020, the period following Dec. 18, 2020, and days moving forward. The university then provided The Breeze with locational, daily data from Jan. 10, 2021, through April 30, 2021.
Conley specified three sets of records in his writ of mandamus — the daily number of positive student tests broken down by number per on-campus residence hall for the dates of Aug. 17, 2020, to Sept. 16, 2020; Sept. 17, 2020, to Jan. 18, 2021, and Jan. 19, 2021, to Jan. 22, 2021.
The data that JMU had provided failed to address case numbers from before Sept. 17, 2020, which was at the peak of the university’s COVID-19 spike. In court, John Knight, senior assistant attorney general and university counsel, said for the first time that JMU wasn’t tracking where positive cases were occurring per dorm at that time. Knight said the university only began tracking this data when the outbreak, during which JMU hit a 60% COVID-19 positivity rate, began to subside.
Because this first set of data requested by Conley doesn’t exist, it was removed from the dispute.
As for the second set of data in Conley’s writ, Conley conceded in court that it was provided by the university and didn’t assert a violation of timeliness. Therefore, it was also removed from the dispute.
The third set of data, encompassing the dates of Jan. 19 through Jan. 22, was the only remaining alleged violation of FOIA in the case. Conley conceded that he received this data in March 2021. Judge Albertson said in the ruling that he found the delay “an appropriate period based on the facts of the case.”
Conley also argued that a 30-day delay in releasing the requested data negatively impacted students’ decision-making ability. Knight said JMU waited for additional time to protect the identity of the students going into a 10-14-day quarantine.
Judge Albertson said in the ruling that waiting the additional time frame protects students’ identities from exposure from the dorm-specific data sets. Judge Albertson said in the ruling that according to JMU’s response to the petition, they consulted with medical professionals and other administrators to determine the waiting period. Judge Albertson said JMU didn’t act “capriciously” in determining the time frame.
When it comes to the requests for daily positive student tests broken down by dormitory, Knight argued in court that JMU had a valid exemption from these requests because of the university’s obligation to withhold the personal identifying information of students to comply with FERPA. Conley said that Knight’s argument was invalid because the data requested wouldn’t be enough to identify individual students. He argued that JMU invalidated its own privacy argument when it released the locational data from Sept. 17, 2020, to April 30, 2021.
In court, JMU cited an FAQ document from the Student Privacy Office of the U.S. Department of Education to support its decision to withhold the daily positive student test broken down by residence hall. The document, from 2013, said that when releasing aggregate data, educational institutions should minimize the risk of identifying students and that they should “evaluate the risk of … disclosure within the context of the data that will be used.”
In Judge Albertson’s ruling, he said someone could easily identify specific individuals as COVID-19 positive if this data was made public.
“If one student is removed from the dormitory and placed in an isolation dormitory due to a positive test as required by [JMU], they certainly are identifiable to their friends and maybe even some of their dorm-mates,” Albertson said in the ruling. “If that positive test is revealed by the school through [Conley’s] VFOIA request, they become identifiable with a small amount of linked information, such as their absence or other data, to the requestor and those with whom the requestor shares the data.”
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for an Open Government, said in a Sept. 13 blog post that she disagreed with Judge Albertson’s ruling. Rhyne said the number of cases for the period in question, Jan. 19-22, were too high for individuals to be identified. She said she believed it’s an error to conclude that releasing per dorm data would reveal any one individual.
Rhyne also took issue with JMU citing the FAQ document from the Student Privacy Office of the U.S. Department of Education from 2013 rather than the COVID-19-specific directive from 2020.
Rhyne said in the post that the judge’s ruling offered “too-narrow” of an opinion of FERPA, and other universities have released per-dorm data without backlash from students or the Department of Education.
In an email, communications director and university spokesperson Mary-Hope Vass said JMU is “pleased” with the court’s decision.
“Just as it did in this matter, moving forward, JMU will continue to honor its obligation to provide proper access to public records as well as the need to protect student privacy,” Vass said in the email.
Conley said in a statement that although the ruling sided with the university, The Breeze “still won” because the suit revealed that JMU wasn’t tracking COVID-19 case locations while it was experiencing its biggest spike.
“Regardless of the petition denial, we still won,” Conley said in a written statement. “Transparency still won. Accountability still won.”
The parties of the case will be present to hear the final ruling in Rockingham County Circuit Court on Oct. 4.
