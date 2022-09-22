Flo Milli will headline this year’s Homecoming concert Oct. 20, announced Monday by JMU’s University Program Board (UPB).
The decision was met with varying opinions from students and a barrage of complaints and praise on social media.
The Breeze spoke with a member of UPB, which is a student-run, student-funded organization that hosts concerts, movies, speakers and other events, about the planning and decision-making that goes into organizing the Homecoming concert and picking a performer for the event.
Behind the scenes
Senior Grace Curry, amplify director of UPB and the main student involved in the planning of the Homecoming concert, said she began planning the concert in early June. She started by sending a survey in two GroupMe chats consisting of different JMU students, one on Instagram and one within UPB’s student body.
The point of the survey, Curry said, was for students to pick which music genre they preferred the most: rap and hip-hop; pop; country; rock and alternative; techno and latin; or K-pop. Curry said rap and hip-hop was the top pick, receiving approximately 858 votes. After narrowing down the genre, Curry said she and UPB worked with BabCo Entertainment — the company UPB gets all its entertainers, musical artists and motivational speakers through — to begin choosing an artist.
Curry said the BabCo Entertainment representative who works with UPB, Melissa Aronson, sent her a list of possible artists in the hip-hop, pop and indie genres. From those, Curry made a list of her own top 10 performers in the genres of hip-hop and pop that she thought JMU students would like: Alessia Cara, Ava Max, Flo Milli, Rico Nasty, Sean Kingston, Sean Paul, Swae Lee, Tori Kelly, 2 Chainz and Trey Songz all made the list.
Flo Milli wasn’t Curry’s top choice, though: Pop artists Alessia Cara and Ava Max were. However, both artists exceeded UPB’s $100,000 concert performer budget — a budget $50,000 less than last year’s — and Curry said BabCo told her neither of those artists liked performing on college campuses.
“If we did decide to go with those artists,” Curry said, “it would’ve been a long-standing fight back and forth.”
Curry said she got her friends’ opinions and input on the remaining artists to get a feel of who other JMU students would want as the performer.
“I tried to pick an artist that I felt like everybody would like,” Curry said. “I know [Flo Milli’s] songs are played at parties … and for this concert, I was kind of going for the female empowerment vibe. I know that JMU has mostly been having male artists, so I thought, ‘Why don’t we switch it up and try female artists?’”
Some past performers for UPB’s fall and spring concerts have included Jason Derulo, Bryce Vine, T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Jesse McCartney, Magic!, Lil Dickey, Big Sean, X-Ambassadors and Maroon 5.
Curry said it cost $85,000 to book Flo Milli and that the performer signed her contract for the concert just this past week, which is why UPB was able to release her name as the concert’s headliner on Monday.
Because there’s $15,000 leftover in its $100,000 performer budget, Curry said UPB is able to pay for an opener who’ll perform before Flo Milli at the concert. For picking an opener, Curry said Aronson sent her a smaller list of artists who fit the genre demographic and were still within budget. Curry said the opener has been chosen, but UPB is currently unable to release the artist’s name because a contract has yet to be signed.
Student reactions
Curry said UPB has received both positive and negative feedback from students regarding the announcement of Flo Milli as the concert headliner.
“The whole college experience is fun whether you like the artist or not,” Curry said. “There’s obviously no obligation for [students] to go to the concert. It’s there for entertainment.”
Following UPB’s artist reveal on Monday, Curry said the announcement post on UPB’s Instagram received many comments, some so offensive that UPB turned off comments on the post and deleted some of the worst ones.
“It did get to the point where people were saying some very out-of-pocket and/or racist comments on our Instagram,” Curry said. “One thing I will admit about this concert that I’m kind of disappointed about is that people weren’t very open to a Black, female artist. We do look at the comments of the people that say very obscure stuff … and the people that were saying the rudest comments were white males that seemed more in favor of country music.”
Overall, Curry said she believes the reaction to this year’s Homecoming artist was more negative than last year’s reaction to Jason Derulo.
“It was a whole 180 attitude compared to Jason [Derulo] last year,” Curry said. “People were like, ‘We don’t want to see a female artist just shaking her ass,’ or they were like, ‘She’s just a TikToker rapper’ … ‘Who is Flo Milli?’ — stuff like that. While last year, people were like, ‘Oh my gosh, Jason! It’s just like middle school all over again.’”
While several Instagram comments on UPB’s post were negative, other students voiced excitement for the concert. UPB shared student comments with The Breeze:
“UPB slayed with this one,” one user commented on the post.
Another user wrote, “This is the best day of my life.”
Curry said UPB also received several positive direct messages (DMs) as well. UPB shared the DMs with The Breeze:
“Entering my Flo Milli era,” one user messaged UPB.
“I’m super excited!!!!” another user wrote. “I’ll always support whoever y’all pick to come for your concerts. Thank you!!!!!!”
The Breeze also spoke to several JMU students about their opinions on Flo Milli as the Homecoming artist. Reactions among students were fairly split, with some having already bought tickets and others having “no interest in going” to the concert, like junior Anthony Angelo.
“I’ve never heard a single song of hers,” Angelo said.
On the other hand, junior Ruth Patterson said she bought tickets for the show before Flo Milli was even announced as the headlining artist. Like Angelo, she’s never listened to her music before, but she said she doesn’t care who’s playing — she plans to “go and have a good time” regardless.
Senior Andrew Genese also touched on not knowing Flo Milli enough compared to last year’s Homecoming artist, Jason Derulo — “a big name to bring here,” Genese said, even though he didn’t attend Derulo’s performance, either.
Picking up on UPB’s intention to have a female artist for this year’s concert, Genese said Flo Milli’s music “definitely caters to the young female audience.”
“[It’s] obviously not a bad thing,” Genese said. “Just because I don’t know [Flo Milli’s] music doesn’t mean it’s not a good choice.”
Sophomore Brooke Hershey said she’s undecided about whether she’ll attend the concert and has yet to purchase a ticket.
“I feel like it’s cool that [UPB] got her,” Hershey said, “but I have faith in JMU that they could do a little bit better.”
Ultimately, Curry said UPB tried to pick an artist who would appeal to the student body and be different than before.
“If the school thinks they made the right choice, then yeah, they made the right choice,” junior Matthew Trapani said.
Michael Russo and Avery Goodstine contributed to this report.