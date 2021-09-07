NOTE (Sept. 7, 4:06 p.m.): The previous version of this article stated that JMU hadn't responded to requests for comment from The Breeze. The university's comments that were sent to The Breeze after the article's publication have been added.
Two separate incidents of sexual assault were reported in the university’s crime log Aug. 23 — one occurred in a residence hall, while the other occurred in JMU’s patrol jurisdiction off campus. Both incidents are listed as rapes. Mary-Hope Vass, JMU's communications director and spokesperson, said in an email that at the time of these reported incidents, it was determined that there wasn't "an immediate or continuing threat to the campus community." Therefore, JMU didn't make an official statement to students and staff about these reports.
The first sexual assault report states that the incident occurred between 4-5:15 p.m. in a residence hall and was under campus police investigation at the time of the crime log’s release. The report doesn’t list the residence hall by name.
The second report, made by the Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD), states that the time of the incident is unknown. This incident was under HPD investigation at the time of the log’s release.
The Jeanne Clery Act, which was passed in 1990, is a consumer protection law that “aims to provide transparency around campus crime policy and statistics,” according to the Clery Center. Publication of JMU’s crime log is required by the Clery Act.
When a crime covered by the Clery Act occurs, like sexual assault, university officials are required to evaluate if there’s a threat to the community to “determine if a timely warning needs to be issued to all staff and students,” according to the Center.
