The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office (RCSO) is investigating a shooting that left two dead early Saturday morning at the Redpoint apartment complex.
RCSO responded to reports of shots fired around midnight on Newberry Lane at a party inside a Redpoint residence, according to a press release. Rescue units also responded to the scene, and two male subjects — not JMU students — were pronounced dead at the location.
The RCSO press release named D’angelo Marquise Gracy, a 22-year-old male from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, as one of the victims. The second was a 17-year-old juvenile from Harrisonburg.
There’s currently no suspect in custody, and RCSO says there’s no ongoing threat, according to the release.
JMU President Jonathan Alger also released a statement in an email to the JMU community.
“Although they were not JMU students, they have connections with our local community and many across our campus will be impacted,” Alger wrote. “As a university, we believe in the importance of supporting one another during difficult times. We extend our deepest condolences to the families and friends of these two individuals.”
This is a developing story and The Breeze will provide updates as they come.
The JMU Counseling Center offers mental health services for students, including resources for handling grief and coping with trauma. TimelyCare provides free telehealth support including individual counseling and 24/7 support. If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health in any way, please check out these additional resources from the American Psychological Association.
CORRECTION (4/15/23 1:08 p.m.): D’angleo Marquise Gracy's name was misspelled in the original version of this article. The story's been updated with the correct spelling.