A large tree next to Carrier Library fell following heavy rain at approximately 2:20 p.m. yesterday afternoon.
Junior English major Liberty Fetzer said she saw the tree fall when she was sitting in class in Keezel Hall.
“I turned around while the teacher was lecturing to look at the downpour, and I just saw the tree give way,” Fetzer said. “I started to say something, and then I saw the tree was actually falling and it got stuck in my throat.”
Fetzer said after the class realized the tree fell, they gathered outside to take pictures. She said if the tree had fallen in a different way, it could’ve hit a nearby lamppost.
Mary-Hope Vass, the director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email that there were no reported injuries surrounding the tree that fell. She said JMU sent out and will continue to send out information to alert the JMU community of potential heavy rainfall and flooding.
“We work with local and statewide partners to monitor the weather and local conditions,” Vass said in the email. “Students are also encouraged to be mindful of current weather conditions and alerts sent with safety information.”
