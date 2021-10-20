Nearing the end of their races, 26th District Virginia House of Delegates candidates Tony Wilt (R) and William “Bill” Helsley (D) held town halls at the Student Success Center (SSC), Grace Street Apartments and Chesapeake Hall Oct. 18.
Wilt, the incumbent, is currently in his fifth term as the 26th representative for the House of Delegates. He’s a member of the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources committee; the Labor and Commerce committee; and the Public Safety committee.
Helsley has never held public office, but he’s a first-generation college student and previously taught a criminal justice class at JMU from 2002-04. He’s been endorsed for circuit court judgeship, and he was individually recognized by the Blue Ridge Legal Services for the free legal services he provided for the less fortunate in the local community.
Both candidates took questions from the members of the meeting. Below are the most prominent questions asked, with respective answers from each candidate.
What plans are you working on to tackle Harrisonburg city traffic issues?
Wilt was first to respond, acknowledging the city traffic debates taking place and putting the responsibility on city government.
“There’s potential federal funding that can come into play; there’s state funding, there’s also local funding; and then, there’s planning that goes into those things,” Wilt said. “That’s supposed to be a part of what your various planning committees in your city look at.”
Wilt said the city committees should be taking into account growth of not just traffic but also stormwater runoff that leads to various new routes and potential jams.
“We continue to look at various streets and roads around the city, and while those things continue to change, the city continues to adapt,” Wilt said.
Helsley said traffic is more of a city government issue and “not so much a state one.” However, Helsley acknowledged the stagnation of Interstate 81’s widening projects.
“Anyone living in this area 10, 12 years ago knew that Interstate 81 was a disaster,” Helsley said.
Helsley said I-81 is considered “one of the most dangerous roads,” and last week, a young individual had died on the road.
Helsley said this problem couldn’t be fixed instantly. He argued the state level of government should be designating small amounts of work and examinations each year or so to be ahead of the curve on I-81’s various complications and expansions.
“You’ve got to do a little something all the time — you just can’t ignore it,” Helsley said.
What’s your perspective on the Second Amendment?
Both candidates said they firmly believe in the Second Amendment.
Wilt said he has and will continue to fight for those rights not to be infringed upon but that the issue is more under the federal government’s jurisdiction.
“While it’s mostly a federal issue, we’ve seen some local leaders try to nibble away at one’s ability to own a gun,” Wilt said.
While Helsley said he agrees with Wilt on the Second Amendment and the Constitution as a whole, he also said he believes in protective measures to ensure the people who own firearms are checked.
“I oppose straw man purchases, buying guns to sell them to criminals, and I also oppose ghost guns: guns without any markings so they can’t be traced,” Helsley said.
What actions have you taken to support minority groups in Harrisonburg?
Wilt’s response was to point to a focus on maintaining a healthy economy; a healthy economy with jobs, opportunities and good education, he said, is “vital to helping socioeconomic infringed families — a rising tide raises all ships.”
Wilt brought up the idea of alternative higher education routes, with the need for strong vocational schools and two-year degrees that give an “opportunity for everybody.” In 2018, Wilt introduced a piece of legislation that provided English-as-second-language teachers easier pathways to gaining teaching licensure.
“I firmly believe in supporting minorities in any way we can, and a lot of it comes back to having those economic opportunities,” Wilt said.
In Helsley’s response, he cited his career as a lawyer, acknowledging his work with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), civil rights cases within Black communities and his support for legislation to reduce discrimination in Virginia.
“When I see a wrong, I use my law degree to right it,” Helsley said.
Do you think Democrats in Richmond are doing a bad job?
“I think the whole government has done a bad job on a lot of these things,” Helsley said.
The Democratic candidate said “Big Pharma” and other large corporations own a large number of the representatives in office. While Helsley said he approves of most bills the Democrats in Richmond put through, he said he believes both sides can do better.
“One of the things Democrats did do was expand Medicaid to poor people — people who didn’t have health insurance prior, and I believe delegate Wilt voted against that,” Helsley said.
Wilt said he was glad Helsley acknowledged the poor job Richmond is doing, saying “Richmond is broken.”
Wilt said Democratic policies are coming from “not much shorter of a ‘dictatorship.’”
“You have a Democrat in a governor’s mansion, they have complete control of the Senate and complete control of the House of Delegates,” Wilt said. “They just run over the state, doing whatever it is they want to do without regard for the consequences.”
Wilt cited a situation in Loudoun County, Virginia, schools where a piece of legislation was introduced that no longer forces K-12 schools to report criminal activity that reaches a certain threshold.
“A young man sexually assaulted a young lady in the girls bathroom, and what did the school system do? Nothing,” Wilt said. “This is the kind of short-sided policy that a one-party rule can have.”
What’s your opinion on school choice in the Commonwealth today?
Both candidates said they were “firm believers” in Virginia’s public school systems.
Helsley said it was strong public schools to educate the masses that led the country to where we are today.
“I believe the public schools should be funded in paramount before money goes anywhere else,” Helsley said.
Wilt brought up “school choice” and how Virginia is “coming up short” in that area. Wilt said both Maryland and North Carolina have well over 100 charter schools, and Virginia sits at a mere six to eight.
“Virginia is lacking in is charter schools — that’s another option,” Wilt said. “Parents need an option for the education of their children.”
Funding schools was also a big part of Wilt’s response, saying that while formulas for each division of education allocate money to respective needs, it might not be impartial for all families.
“Is it really fair for failing schools to have to force children with a lack of an option, to be sent to that terrible school?” Wilt said. “I think parents should have a choice, and that competition is going to force all schools to do better.”
How will all of the projects and concerns previously addressed be funded by the Commonwealth?
“All these are great ideas, but it takes money, and again, I may sound like a broken record, but I believe a firm, strong economy is key to this,” Wilt said.
Wilt said there are two ways to address the issue of funding; people are successful in their jobs and are paying their taxes, or only a margin of the population pays for the other half’s share, thus taxing the paying half more.
“It was mentioned before how abysmal I-81 is; there’s planning for that, and it involved a tax that was relocated to I-81 solely,” Wilt said.
Wilt said they continue to move ahead, and while no major visible sign of progress is present, there are more highway patrols and signage being implemented.
“It should have happened 20 years ago; I saw that we [moved] forward on getting it done,” Wilt said.
Helsley said the community must make tough choices in deciding what to fund and where the money goes. Helsley also said that in the Commonwealth, there’s a balanced budget amendment to the constitution, meaning legislatures can’t be involved in deficit spending in Virginia.
“You have to either reallocate money from one place to another, or you have to make the tough decisions on whether or not to raise taxes,” Helsley said.
Helsley said he’d allocate funds for children with developmental disabilities and other individuals waiting for help.
“We also can’t forget the big corporations that have revenue streams of over $50 billion and don’t pay one penny in tax,” Helsley said. “My secretary pays more in taxes than some of these corporations: I think they need to pay their fair share.”
The election for the Virginia House of Delegates will be held Nov. 2, with voter registration offices open Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 for early voting. The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22. The Governor, Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General are also up for re-election.
