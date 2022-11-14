Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at the University of Virginia (U.Va.) late Sunday night. The three people killed were all U.Va. football players: linebacker D’Sean Perry, wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and wide receiver Devin Chandler.
At a press conference Monday morning, U.Va. President Jim Ryan said in addition to the three deaths, two other people were injured. One is in critical condition and the other is expected to recover, according to Ryan. He also said the shooting occurred on a bus full of students returning from a class field trip.
Timothy Longo, chief of the U.Va. Police Department said at the press conference he received word that the suspect was in custody, which he announced at approximately 11:15 a.m. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., was at large for several hours before he was arrested in Henrico County, Virginia. Jones is a student at U.Va. and was a member of the football team in 2018, according to a 2018 football roster. Ryan said as far as he knows, Jones is no longer affiliated with the football team.
Longo said U.Va.’s multidisciplinary threat assessment team received a report from a third party this September after Jones mentioned to a person unaffiliated with the university that he had a gun. Jones previously violated U.Va. concealed carry policy in February 2021, Longo said at the press conference.
Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and using a handgun in the commission of a felony, Longo said, and these charges could change if more information becomes available.
In an email to U.Va. students, faculty and staff, Ryan announced that all Monday classes were canceled.
“When I see our students, I see my own kids and I cannot imagine anything worse for a parent than to lose a child,” Ryan said in the press conference. “Please know we will do everything we can to honor their lives, and we'll come together soon as a community to mourn these losses.”
An email was sent to JMU students, faculty and staff on behalf of President Jonathan Alger and other members of his staff. The email stated JMU’s campus will remain open and operate as normal.
“Our hearts go out to our friends and colleagues at the University of Virginia upon the tragic news of the shooting on Grounds last night,” the email read. “We ask that you keep the families and friends of those involved in your thoughts at this very difficult time and know that we stand ready to support the UVA community in any way we can.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) tweeted Monday morning at 6:09 a.m. saying he and his wife are “praying for the UVA community” and that the Virginia State Police were working in full cooperation with the U.Va. police department.
In a follow-up tweet at 11:30 a.m., Youngkin said, “We had a horrific tragedy overnight at UVA, lives were lost and families changed forever. Due to the diligence and commitment of our law enforcement, the suspect is in custody. While there are still many details to uncover, let us lift up the entire community in prayer.”
Curt Cignetti, JMU’s head football coach, tweeted, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the UVA football program, the university and Charlottesville community during this tragic and difficult time.”
Will Hurt, JMU’s assistant men’s golf coach, shared a similar tweet with the hashtag #DukesSupportHoos.
JMU’s Madison Center for Civic Engagement, JMU Libraries and JMU Sports News expressed their support via Twitter for U.Va. and Charlottesville.
