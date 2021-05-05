Special recognitions
The council made a proclamation recognizing May 2 through May 8, 2021, as the 52nd annual Professional Municipal Clerks Week on Tuesday. Mayor Deanna Reed said that municipal clerks play a vital role in many local government systems and often deal with speaking to the public directly.
Reed said that the week is meant to show appreciation to professional municipal clerks and thank them for their “vital services and dedication to the community.”
The council also made a proclamation recognizing the Purcell Park Bioreactor Project as a 2021 Governor’s Environmental Excellence Award Gold Medal Winner. The award recognizes significant contributions made in the area of environmental and conservation efforts.
The bioreactor works by removing nitrogen from the waterways while hidden deep below the surface of Purcell Park. The project costs $7 to every $10 per pound of nitrogen, which provides savings to Harrisonburg residents while being hugely environmentally innovative, according to an article by Augusta Free Press.
“We appreciate it,” Wes Runion, environmental specialist for Harrisonburg Public Works, said. “We’re looking to do more projects and have already been reached out to by other municipalities seeking the bioreactor. Hopefully, we can continue to do these projects into the future.”
Public hearing on the 2021-2022 budget
The fiscal budget brief for the 2021-2022 year was recently released to the public. The brief outlines how the city plans to allocate funds over the next year and highlights the city’s 2022-2026 Capital Improvement Plan that “prioritizes capital improvement needs over the next five years.” The plan has yet to be voted on, and the proposed 2021-22 budget includes $13.1 million in capital project funding.
The council received two phone calls in response to the proposed budget. Mike Bell, Harrisonburg city resident, shared concern over the lack of funds allocated for the houseless community and said that the decision making in this budget is a “failure from the so-called friendly city.”
“I'm calling for action to prioritize the needs of our houseless neighbors and [for the council] to provide a permanent dignified living space [for them],” Bell said. “You, as council members, have an opportunity now to leave a legacy of compassion and community care.”
Council members said that before the meeting, they received many emails showing concern over the proposed budget, and they were surprised at how few calls they saw. Council member Laura Dent said that she’d hoped the hearing would’ve been more “engaging.”
Special Event Application Request from Eastern Mennonite University (EMU)
The council was asked to consider the special event application request from EMU for its Spring Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 1. Matt Little, special events manager for the City of Harrisonburg, said EMU was requesting road closure at Parkwood Drive for the ceremony.
The road will be closed the majority of the day to spread out EMU’s three commencement ceremonies. Police officers will be present to manage the road closure. EMU will pay the officers involved.
The council voted unanimously to pass the motion.
