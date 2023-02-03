Three JMU students were killed in a car crash with two others injured, including the driver, who were life-flighted from the scene in critical condition, according to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office.
The three students who died are John "Luke" Fergusson, a sophomore media arts & design major from Richmond; Nicholas Troutman, a sophomore business management major from Richmond; and Joshua Mardis, a sophomore communication studies major from Williamsburg. JMU released the names around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon in an email to the university community. The identities of the two injured students, who are currently hospitalized, have not been released.
According to a press release, the vehicle was traveling south on West Virginia Route 259 before it left the roadway and struck a tree. The occupants of the car had been at Paradise City Club along 259 prior to the crash.
According to a letter from St. Christopher’s School in Richmond, graduate Baird Weisleder, now a JMU student, was one of the injured and is in the hospital at the University of Virginia.
A representative from the Hardy County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office said the wreck is currently under investigation.
JMU will share information on vigils and remembrance events with the community in the coming days.
"The loss our community has felt today is unthinkable," the email reads. "We share our sincere condolences to our university community as a whole, but specifically to the families, friends and others with close connections to the students we've lost."
The JMU chapter of Pi Beta Chi released a statement on Instagram around 5:30 p.m., stating that several of their friends were involved with the accident.
"Our hearts are broken for these young men, their families, their home communities and for everyone here at JMU whose lives they touched," the statement said.
The comment section expressed an outpouring of love and support for Troutman and Fergusson.
Mary-Hope Vass, executive director of communications and university spokesperson, said in an email that the university is working to provide mental health support across campus.
“It is a difficult moment at James Madison University,” Vass said. “ There are heavy hearts on our campus as we process the loss of these students.”
