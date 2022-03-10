SGA Senate approves constitutional amendment for term limits for leadership
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted to approve a constitutional amendment for a one-term limit for its Executive Leadership Team (ELT), including the president, vice president and treasurer position.
The amendment establishes a one-term limit for all of the ELT positions — anyone serving in any of the positions won’t be able to serve in leadership again. This would go into effect for the current election cycle.
The amendment narrowly passed with 26 votes, barely meeting the two-thirds majority needed.
The amendment, put forward by sophomore Carson Sullivan, garnered extensive debate from members of the Senate, both in favor and against the limits. Sullivan said passing the amendment allows for a greater sense of democratic representation by cycling more people and ideas into leadership roles.
The democratic aspect of term limits was a comment repeated throughout the debate — sophomore Parker Boggs said he supports term limits in all aspects of government and that it shouldn’t stop in student government.
“Democracy doesn’t stop when we enter this room,” Boggs said.
Many senators took issue with the amendment’s timing, as the SGA election cycle started March 1 with the first election’s interest meeting. Senior Grace Bailey, the university services chair, said she was previously in favor of the amendment and term limits generally, but it was targeted and unfair for it to be presented during the current election cycle.
Sophomore Nate Hazen said he was in favor of the direction SGA was moving in, but that it should be one term per position and it was too late in the election cycle to be introducing such an amendment.
“The buzzer has already rang for elections this year,” Hazen said. “If this were to be brought up two weeks earlier and people who had the intent of rerunning for executive council position could’ve been made aware [of] this officially, it would’ve made a lot more sense.”
Junior Noah Pope, the current treasurer — who isn’t running for reelection — said he was previously against the amendment due to concerns over leadership spots going unfilled. After two SGA members talked to him about running for his position, Pope said, he decided the amendment benefits the organization.
“Certain members of ELT have been gatekeeping certain decisions and ideas, and I think that’s unacceptable,” Pope said. “For term limits, I think it’s going to benefit the organization by having new ideas.”
Sophomore Tara Snowden, the elections commissioner for SGA, said she hadn’t received any election packets, so she didn’t think this amendment was interfering with the election. This sentiment was repeated by sophomore Abraham Aponte, who said it’s not an issue because no one is officially in the running yet.
Jessani Collier, the current student body president — who’s said she wants to run again — said nothing discourages people from running for ELT, and SGA has natural term limits with positions having to run for reelection every election cycle. Collier also said the term limits should apply to other positions as well.
Ten senators voted against the amendment, and two abstained from voting.
SGA Senate approves vote to follow optional mask rules in meeting
After mask guidance changed at JMU on Monday, SGA Senate unanimously approved to follow JMU’s mask guidance to keep masks optional in SGA meetings.
Senior Charlie Jones, the speaker for SGA, pointed out that mask rules for clubs were left up to clubs, yet to allow for an inclusive decision, Jones said, SGA debated the topic. Despite the unanimous vote, several senators engaged in debate concerning the options.
Boggs said SGA should follow JMU’s mask rule and keep masks optional, pointing to the JMU community’s vaccination rate.
“Can anyone tell me what our vaccination rate here is at JMU for students?” Parker asked the chamber, where someone said JMU’s student vaccination rate was 91.9%. “That’s all,” Boggs responded.
Junior Billy McKeon said SGA’s mission statement promotes having an inclusive environment, and by lifting the mask mandate, it would create an exclusive environment.
“I think there are still students that are uncomfortable around unmasked individuals,” McKeon said. “[Lifting the mask mandate] just goes against our mission statement.”
Sophomore Abby Cannella pointed to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, which lists Harrisonburg as a low-transmission area of COVID-19. With the low transmission designation, Cannella said, the CDC recommended making masks optional.
Sophomore Leia Surovell said that with spring break around the corner and more travel options open, JMU’s in a different situation than it’s been in before. Because of this, Surovell said, SGA should keep masks on.
Some senators suggested creating a space for masked members to sit together if they felt uncomfortable sitting around those not wearing a mask. Others suggested those not comfortable being around maskless senators to join via Zoom. Both ideas would be optional for SGA members — as Jones said the Zoom would continue to be an option and senators can sit wherever they’d like.
Junior Emily Butters said that Zoom wasn’t an equitable solution because it's not the same experience as in-person meetings. Sullivan said “segregating ourselves based on masks” wasn’t a good idea.
However, after debate, the vote went unanimous in favor of an optional mask policy.
SGA Senate approves contingency funds for Exit 245
SGA Senate voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing $3,000 in contingency funds for Exit 245 — an a capella group on campus. Contingency funds are funds up to $3,000 for student organizations to be used for conferences and events.
Junior Noah Buracker, business manager for Exit 245, said the funds will be used for the group’s senior sendoff concert April 30.
Due to Exit 245 having 19 members and the complexity of providing microphones for and mixing 19 voices, Buracker said the group has to use a specific sound-audio company that costs $3,003 to supply its concerts.
The group fundraised roughly $8,665 through tours and performances, but Buracker said much of that money will go toward recording an album. Buracker said the album wasn’t an unnecessary expense because albums in the past have reached millions of people.
“We like to think by bringing JMU music to the world that we are representing our school in a very good light,” Buracker said. “We would just love y’alls to have your help to bring this concert to life.”
SGA Senate approves contingency funds for Vietnamese Student Association
JMU voted unanimously to approve a resolution providing the Vietnamese Student Association (VSA) $1,600 in contingency funds for its annual culture show.
Junior Zachary Shin, treasurer of VSA, said the culture show has hosted dances and skits for 15 years.
“[The show] really helps promote JMU’s vision of inclusivity and diversity and has really spread awareness of Vietnamese culture,” Shin said.
Shin said the venue had to be shifted from Wilson Hall to Memorial Hall, which required the group to outsource lighting and sound for the show, amounting to around $2,300. VSA will provide $700 for the event, with the rest being funded by the SGA contingency fund.
Shin said the group has fundraised about $4,600.
