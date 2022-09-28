The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate nominated Marcus Rand to the position of Sergeant-at-Arms and heard a presentation from the Xi Delta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha at Tuesday’s meeting.
Marcus Rand appointed as Sergeant-at-Arms
The Senate unanimously approved the nomination of junior Marcus Rand to the position of Sergeant-at-Arms.
“I’ve been very impressed with his work this year,” senior Grace Smith, legislative affairs chair, said.
This position involves assisting the Speaker of the SGA Senate and the Parliamentarian in upholding the rules during Senate meetings. Furthermore, the Sergeant-at-Arms works to uphold and maintain governing documents, as well as serve as a substitute in the absence of either the Speaker or the Parliamentarian.
“Marcus was one of the members that came to me eager to have the position,” junior Tara Snowden, SGA parliamentarian, said. “He reassured me that he was willing to take on the time commitment of parliamentarian … I’m more than confident that Marcus will do that.”
Outside of the meeting, Rand expressed his gratitude for his appointment to the position.
“I’m excited to be someone to defend free speech and make sure that debate remains civic, even when it gets maybe a little heated on some of the more controversial topics we talk about here in SGA,” Rand said.
Alpha Phi Alpha presents to SGA
JMU's Xi Delta chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha presented the fraternity’s members, missions and events to the Senate.
The reason for this presentation was to educate SGA on the chapter. SGA encourages Inter-Cultural Greek Council (ICGC) chapters to visit SGA meetings to raise awareness for themselves and educate the Senate on what they offer the JMU community.
Alpha Phi Alpha was represented by senior Jacob Paul, the chapter president; junior Corey Peter, vice president; senior Jakeh Traylor, secretary; junior Judah Acueampong, historian; and senior David Figueroa, treasurer.
“It’s good to come out and do presentations like this in front of the SGA to get our name out there and to let people see all the things we do,” Figueroa said outside of the meeting. “Not that many people know about Alpha Phi Alpha and all of the stuff we do for our community.”
Alpha Phi Alpha was founded in 1906 at Cornell University, making it the oldest intercollegiate historically African American fraternity, according to the presentation. The seven Cornell University students who founded the fraternity have been given the nickname “the seven jewels.” The Xi Delta chapter was founded in 1979, with its charter seating both at JMU and Washington and Lee University.
During the presentation, Paul outlined several of the Alpha Phi Alpha programs. “A Voteless People is a Hopeless People” is an initiative promoting voter education and registration, Paul said. “Go-to-High-School, Go-to-College,” he said, concentrates on supporting the completion of secondary and university education. “Project Alpha” deals in promoting safe sex, and “My Brother’s Keeper” focuses on supporting the widows of the fraternity’s past brothers, he said.
Further, the Xi Delta brothers elaborated upon the chapter’s signature programs. Paul said “Homeless Night Out” is an event during which the brothers simulate homelessness for a night and donate to local shelters. “Alpha Week,” he said, serves as a celebratory period surrounding the fraternity’s Founder’s Day, which is Dec. 4. “Voter Registration Drive” is a project focusing on registering people to vote and “March of Dimes” is an initiative to provide support to expecting or new mothers, Paul said.
In the past, Paul said the Xi Delta chapter has collaborated with several other student organizations, including the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and SGA.
Contact Eleanor Shaw at shaweo@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.