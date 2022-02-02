SGA senate tables approval of publishing COVID-19 Attendance Statement
The Student Government Association (SGA) senate voted to table the approval of publishing its COVID-19 Attendance Statement, a statement written by SGA and the Leadership Team (LT) to JMU Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Heather Coltman and JMU senior administration.
The document states that “despite the university’s public position advising students who have tested positive for COVID-19 to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, the university has decided to allow professors the discretion to choose whether to accommodate students.”
Because of this, the document states, many students have faced academic punishments from some professors for missing classes due to a positive COVID-19 test. SGA said it believes the university is forcing students to choose between protecting public health and their own academic success.
SGA said it's reached out to multiple members of senior administration trying to correct this policy but has been “continuously dismissed and misled” — which led to the drafting of the statement.
Danny Gaffin, elections commissioner of SGA, said he reached out to Coltman on Jan. 30 after the statement was written but never received a response.
Gaffin and Andre Mas, finance liaison of SGA, said they agree the statement needs to be sent but not in the way it’s currently worded because it comes off as “angry” and “accusatory.” Gaffin and Mas both said they believe the statement written as is has the potential to hurt the relationship SGA has with the provost.
Emily Butters, speaker of the SGA senate and one of the contributing writers of the statement, said she hasn’t seen the Office of the Provost “fight for students.”
Carson Sullivan, COVID-19 ad hoc chair of SGA, agreed with Butters and said he believes requiring mandatory attendance shows the “lack of empathy [JMU] faculty has for the student body.”
“The times I’ve met with the Vice Provost Dr. Rudy Molina, and the emails I’ve exchanged with not only him but also Tim Miller and other members of the administration, really have proved to be absolutely fruitless in what we’re trying to accomplish,” Sullivan said. “It’s really hard to get anything done when the administration consistently digs its heels in.”
SGA senate approves American Sign Language (ASL) Bill of Opinion
The SGA senate voted unanimously to pass the ASL Bill of Opinion, which demands the expansion and inclusion of ASL at JMU.
The bill urges university administration to adopt ASL as a language offered by the department of Foreign Languages, Literatures and Cultures. Additionally, the bill urges increases to the sections of Communication Sciences and Disorders (CSD) 420 and 421, expansion of the “curriculum of ASL courses offered in order to accept ASL as a foreign language requirement for the Bachelor of Arts degree at JMU” and for JMU to “engage in more inclusive hiring practices with heavy consideration of those from the deaf community for faculty and staff positions.”
The bill said U.Va. and George Mason University offer ASL as a minor, while the University of Mary Washington, Old Dominion and Radford offer significantly more ASL courses than JMU.
SGA will send the bill to Coltman, all current members of the Virginia House of Delegates, all current members of the Virginia Senate, JMU Faculty Senate and members of the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.
SGA senate approves Young Life College contingency funds
The SGA senate voted to pass senate resolution 23, which granted Young Life College (YLC), a Christian organization on campus, a $3,000 contingency fund from the SGA 2021 contingency funds. The funds will go toward members of YLC who can’t afford the organization’s annual spring break vacation to Panama City Beach, Florida, on their own — a $469 trip that includes the price of lodging, transportation and some of the meals.
Lou Chiccehitto, JMU college director at YLC, and Nate Hazen, a senator of SGA and member of YLC, said members of YLC shouldn’t miss out on the “life-changing experience” just because they or their families can’t afford it.
“Our hope is that we can offer need-based funding for students if they need it because a lot of people can’t afford a trip for spring break,” Chiccehitto said.
SGA senate approves MadiTHON program grant
The SGA senate voted unanimously to pass resolution 24, which granted MadiTHON a $6,995 program grant. This came from the SGA 2021 program grant to go toward the annual 12-hour dance marathon that raises money for the University of Virginia’s Children’s Network Hospital.
The funds will help with event expenses — including $2,800 on food, $600 on transportation and $3,595 on event supplies like T-shirts, crewnecks, fanny packs and prize packs for the day of MadiTHON.
“MadiTHON not only brings students together on campus for this great cause, but it directly funds children’s medical care,” Joey Shortts, spokesperson for MadiTHON, said.
Contact Kasey Trapuzzano at trapuzkm@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.