SGA senate approves Filipino Americans of Madison contingency funds
The Student Government Association (SGA) Senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 31, which grants the Filipino Americans of Madison — an organization on campus dedicated to spreading awareness of Filipino culture — a $1,200 contingency fund.
The funds will go toward the organization’s sixth annual culture show April 16, an event designed to educate members on Filipino culture through acting, singing, traditional and modern dances, and a skit.
“[Our event increases] diversity and inclusion throughout the JMU community,” sophomore Benjamin Barnedo, culture chair of Filipino Americans of Madison, said. “I think there are a lot of benefits of having diversity and activities to promote diversity in the community as well.”
The total event expenses include $2,000 for audio, labor and lights; $150 for programs; $750 for supplies and $250 for snacks — adding up to $3,150. The contingency funds will go toward these expenses.
Barnedo said the organization was able to raise $1,965.54 this year to go toward the event.
SGA senate approves JMU Into Hymn contingency funds
The senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 32, which grants JMU Into Hymn — a Christian a cappella group on campus — a $600 contingency fund.
Freshman Emma Crampton, secretary for JMU Into Hymn, and senior Alexis Wiggins, the a cappella group’s business manager, said the funds will go toward the organization’s annual spring concert, which is performed for families, community members and JMU students to “spread the love and kindness of God through music.”
Crampton and Wiggins said the organization has fundraised $665 since the start of the pandemic.
“We’ve always had an issue with finding groups that would work with a religious organization, so fundraising has always been a problem for us, and [COVID-19] further exasperated that problem,” Wiggins said.
SGA senate approves Agape Christian Fellowship contingency funds
The senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 33, which grants Agape Christian Fellowship a $3,000 contingency fund.
The funds will help with expenses for the organization to attend the 2022 Agape Spring Conference — a three-day event that invites a guest speaker to discuss the importance of leadership and community. The event is open to all JMU students and alumni. Event expenses include a $3,600 conference fee, $500 for the guest speaker, a $160 occupancy tax, $130 for supplies and $100 for JMU alumni — adding up to $4,490. The funds will cover the majority of the conference fee.
“This [conference] is a good opportunity to discuss [and] learn about ideas for future volunteering events, gain valuable experience and build beneficial connections,” senior Jeena Kim, president of Agape Christian Fellowship, said. “Through this, we sustain student-alum connections and relationships that learn how to represent JMU after graduation and uphold its beliefs.”
Kim and junior Irine Cho, treasurer and administrator of Agape Christian Fellowship, said the organization has fundraised $2,185.38 this year for the event.
SGA senate approves SafeRides contingency funds
The senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 34, which grants JMU SafeRides — a 501(c)(3) nonprofit student-run organization on campus that provides free, confidential rides home every Friday and Saturday night during the school year — a $3,000 contingency fund.
Junior Hayden Manyx, fundraising and sponsorship director of JMU SafeRides, said SafeRide’s semester expenses include a $19,500 car rental rate, $2,600 for gas and $400 for supplies — a total of $22,500. The funds will go toward the semester’s gas costs and supplies.
“We run about six cars every weekend — three vans [and] three sedans — in order to help accommodate for both big groups and for solo rides,” Manyx said.
Manyx said the organization has fundraised $2,000 this year.
SGA senate approves SafeRides program grant
The senate voted unanimously to pass Senate Resolution 35, which grants JMU SafeRides a $5,000 program grant to go toward their eighth annual gala April 23.
Senior Chase Myers, the 2021-22 executive director of JMU SafeRides, said the gala is “an event where the local community will come together for a night of silent auctions, speakers and fundraising to fight back against drunk driving.”
The program grant will go toward event expenses — including a $1,500 conference fee, $5,000 for food and $500 for supplies.
