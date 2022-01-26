Council approves pursuit of SAFER Grant
City Council voted unanimously to pursue funds from the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant, federally funded by the Department of Homeland Security.
Harrisonburg Fire Department Chief Matthew Tobia presented Council with the SAFER grant and how it could be obtained with the current timeline for the city’s fifth fire station. Tobia said the main concern was staffing for the new station.
The SAFER grant, Tobia said, could pay new firefighting staff for three years, saving the city millions of dollars. Tobia said that if SAFER is granted to the city, the new station will open with trained staff in early 2024.
However, if the grant isn’t approved, Tobia said it was his recommendation that Council push the opening back one year to allow time for potential American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funding allocations for the staffing or to reapply for the SAFER grant.
Council member Jones said he was very adamant about having a strong advertising campaign for staffing the new fire station and that the police and firefighting staff’s campaigns should be separated. Jones said this would acquire more candidates for each sector.
“[Shortage of staffing is] a major issue already, and it’s a major issue nationwide,” Jones said. “We have to be proactive.”
Jones also said he’d like to see a diverse applicant pool of new staff for fire station No. 5, a point agreed upon by the other council members.
Council adopts SolSmart Solar statement
Council voted unanimously to adopt the staff-written SolSmart Solar statement and authorize city staff to participate in the Virginia Locality Cohort.
Tom Hartman, director of public works, presented Council with Harrisonburg’s specific SolSmart statement as part of the four-step process of obtaining resources from SolSmart and the U.S. Department of Energy.
Hartman said SolSmart helps local communities implement solar power and clean energy solutions. SolSmart provides no-cost technical assistance and identifies areas of energy improvement for communities
Hartman said the SolSmart program would help the city gain private and public solar energy resources and education.
Another request to Council was the sanctioned approval of the city to become a part of the Virginia Locality Cohort, a network of city staff across the state who meet periodically to discuss progress and aid.
All Council members said they appreciated Hartman and the rest of the Environmental Performance Standards Committee Summaries (EPSAC) staff’s work they put into getting Harrisonburg’s statement ready for its Jan. 31 deadline.
Rockingham-Harrisonburg 2045 transportation plan presented
Council was presented with the Long Range Transportation Plan (LRTP) update by the Harrisonburg Rockingham Metropolitan Planning Organization (HRMPO) director of transportation Ann Cundy.
Cundy said she and her team collected data on the short- and long-term needs of Harrisonburg residents last summer.
“These inputs will be our road map for creating transportation projects,” Cundy said.
Part of the LRTP update focused heavily on “multimodal” transportation, with Cundy saying that this would both promote other means of transportation and get more stakeholders in the community to participate in surveys.
The survey in question, Cundy said, would open Feb. 1 and close March 2. Cundy said questions on travel habits, accessibility to transportation, needs and concerns would all be found on a five- to 10-minute questionnaire.
Mayor Deanna Reed asked if Cundy and her team contacted any local community leaders regarding transportation needs. Vice mayor Sal Romero also asked about outreach — more specifically, the student population of the city’s input into transportation concerns.
Cundy said she reached out to a few local community leaders, but she said she’d “love” to have more leaders who weren’t present on her initial list.
In regard to the student population, Cundy told the Council she connected with Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) superintendent, about how to involve the community’s future adults on prospected transportation needs.
