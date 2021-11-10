LEAP presentation garners mixed opinions from City Council
Executive Director Chris Meyer proposed to City Council that Harrisonburg should apply for a grant that would give the city around $150,000 to make 10-11 homes energy efficient. Meyer works with a clean energy nonprofit, the Local Energy Alliance Program (LEAP), out of Charlottesville, Virginia.
The application due date, Meyer said, would be subject to change, by the end of December, but with the possibility of fluctuations into late November and early January.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said he wanted assurance that staff in energy concentrations could be given the necessary time to evaluate LEAP and other potential outlets for funding.
“Essentially, we’re bypassing the routine process with our staff,” Romero said. “I do have a hesitation because [city staff] haven’t been given time to look at the program.”
The council voted unanimously to vet the issue of weatherization opportunities and energy-efficient adjustments for the staff to look into LEAP and other grants that aren’t as timely.
Fair housing presentation spurs accountability discussions
Kristen McCombe, coordinator of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), asked City Council to elect Harrisonburg to participate in the 2022-26 Consolidation Plan and the Analysis of Fair Housing Choice for the CDBG.
McCombe presented the requirements necessary for acceptance of the funding in the consolidation plan, one of which is “stakeholder consultation” — a time when members of certain organizations and nonprofits could voice their concerns. Public hearings will be occurring Dec. 6 to decide where money should go for housing construction, repair and education.
McCombe also presented a Fair Housing Analysis, a study that shows the right of a locale’s citizens “to choose housing free from unlawful discrimination and allowing housing opportunities for all.” Race, religion, gender identity, socioeconomic status and place of income are some of the different dimensions of discrimination the Fair Housing Analysis cites. McCombe’s analysis concluded with the condition that the city can only receive funds if the Fair Housing provisions are met.
Councilmember Laura Dent mentioned that it’s illegal for someone to discriminate against someone paying with a housing voucher, but she said developers can get around that with raises to rent and rent caps. Mayor Deanna Reed added that Harrisonburg is a college town and said housing companies have a harder time working with the city because they can get money elsewhere.
Romero said accountability is key in these reports.
“If we’re not proactive about it, things might be happening that we won’t know,” Romero said.
City Council names new shared-use path
The shared-use path along Garbers Church Road has officially been named “Friendly City Trail” through two rounds of voting by Harrisonburg citizens and a unanimous vote by city council; councilmember Chris Jones said he specifically agreed with the name due to its adherence to Harrisonburg’s brand. Tom Hartman, director of public works, presented the renaming to the council.
Romero said he hopes schools and minority communities have more say in naming in future city endeavors.
“If we want our city to reflect its population, the names of places also have to align with that population as well,” Romero said.
The council as a whole pushed for new projects to have more diverse naming processes going forward.
