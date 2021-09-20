Affordable housing near UPARK
City Council was asked to consider the construction of new and affordable housing on Peach Grove Avenue near University Park Recreation (UPARK).
Harrisonburg Development and Planning Director Adam Fletcher presented information about the planning and construction for the project. The location is set to be by the intersection of Peach Grove Avenue and Neff Avenue and would face perpendicular to Peach Grove.
The original plan, presented by Fletcher, was to have one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom residential housing in the one building with no commercialized locations on the ground floor. Fletcher said the lot allocated for the new building is close to many amenities and has access to the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDOT) bus service. The 2020 Harrisonburg Housing survey he presented showed that Peach Grove Avenue already has many university students living close to or near to it — a factor that garnered a divided response.
“It was more the general sentiment that we don’t need more student housing,” Councilmember Laura Dent said, referring to the housing study taken in 2020.
Fletcher explained how the survey found 2-3.5% of rental properties were vacant and that the surge in demand for rental properties by JMU students has caused many leases’ to increase. With this new information to digest, he said the staff on the planning commission decided to change the course of the building layout.
Fletcher said what resulted was a change in housing plans that moved away from mixed housing to strictly four-bedroom housing for the new building on Peach Grove Avenue, chosen by a unanimous vote by the construction staff on the project. That point was reflected in the council members' discussions on whether or not to prioritize student or family housing.
Councilmember Chris Jones addressed the concern for having economic developers present at the meeting. He said having economists in the council meetings would help the council make decisions that were both socially and economically viable. Jones also added remarks on the new nature of college students’ financial backgrounds and what they can and can’t afford.
“In this particular instance, I think it's imperative to improve this particular project,” Jones said.
Jones explained how the planning commission changed the configurations of the layout after they voted for its initial conception in 2019, but he didn’t penalize them due to the drop in the number of bedrooms — 120 to 104 — which would reduce overall traffic circulation.
“We’re in a different place in the world right now,” Jones said. “We can partner with developers to attract affordable housing, but it’s not their burden — it's ours.”
Councilmember Jones said one of the big appeals of Harrisonburg is that it’s a college town with businesses and established commercial locations that thrive and serve those demographics.
“People are living off campus all four years,” Jones said, “so in this particular case, I think we move forward with this project because of where it’s fallen.”
Dent, a previous member of the planning commission's staff, critiqued the proposal, saying the general populace didn’t feel the same way.
Dent said the applicant wasn’t willing to work on alternative layouts, denying future endeavors of construction around the building site.
Mayor Deanna Reed added that the development focus of student housing for Peach Grove Avenue would pull students away from other affordable housing locations around the city, providing housing for the families that need the affordable housing as well.
In a 3-2 vote, the council decided to go through with the construction on Peach Grove, with the main concern from the nays being the lack of continuity during the project's construction.
Construction of new townhomes on Pear Street
City council voted unanimously to approve the rezoning and construction of new townhomes on 601 Pear St.
Fletcher presented a slight zone redistribution to allow for townhomes to be built on an unused piece of land.
Fletcher explained how the planning commission wanted to allocate 11 units to each acre of the 3.13 acres available. He said the commission also requested an allocation of buffer space between the Skyline Residential area that it’d be adjacent to.
The commission’s last request was for HDOT bus access for potential students who might want to live a little farther from campus but still have the bus service available. Jones and the other council members were resolute in their decision, with Jones alluding to the construction of the second Harrisonburg High School.
“It’s a great project,” Jones said. “I like them all, but we got to pay for a school.”
University Boulevard extension and relocation
Finally, Director of Public Works Tom Hartman proposed new road construction that would move University Boulevard away from I-81, between Port Republic Road and Carrier Drive.
Without any debate or questioning, the council voted unanimously to approve the extension and relocation of University Boulevard.
Hartman explained that University Boulevard would be put on new alignment — it’d go through property owned by JMU, going around the edge of the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum and connecting to University Boulevard on the other side. Hartman said they’d be abandoning the stretch of University Boulevard beside the interstate and planting grass.
Sidewalks that reach the other sidewalk on Carrier Drive, Hartman said, would also be put in place along this new stretch of University Boulevard.
Hartman said the current cost estimate is around $10 million, with $5 million being provided by JMU. He said the city would need to contribute around $200,000 to the project, but he assured the council that public works wouldn’t need the funds for a few years.
A public hearing for the University Boulevard construction is set for April 2022, with utility relocations occurring between August and December of 2024. Hartman said construction would begin and be completed by 2025.
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.