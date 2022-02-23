COVID-19 local emergency resolved
City Council voted unanimously to resolve the state of local emergency due to decreasing COVID-19 cases.
Interim City Manager Ande Banks issued a Declaration of Local Emergency on Jan. 11 because of the spike in Omicron cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
The information provided to the Council advised the members that by March 1, the cases will have already peaked and begin to slow down.
Council meetings will resume in person March 8.
Debates on affordable housing on Lucy Drive
Woda Cooper Companies requested three amendments for new residential construction on Lucy Drive.
The first would change the Land Use requirements to allow for a mixed use space, with residential and commercial options, instead of just a commercial space in that area of the city.
Rezoning increases from an R-3 to an R-5C plot would allow more family units to be installed and a special use permit (SUP) to allow more than 12 family units per apartment building on Lucy Drive.
The Land Use gives the corporation the right to use that specific plot, the zoning allows the corporation to increase the number of units and the SUP permits that zone to be increased higher than 12 units.
Adam Fletcher, director of development and planning, said the land plot on Lucy Drive was being pushed to be a mixed-use building — a facility that can hold both housing and commercial ventures.
Fletcher explained how the plot would be laid out: two buildings along Lucy Drive with parking and vegetation in the rear. Proffers on the project consist of no units over three bedrooms and a vegetation buffer toward the adjacent properties South of the land, Fletcher said.
“These proffers would discourage college students from living on the property,” Fletcher said.
Council member Chris Jones said families and people in the workforce were being pushed farther from where they work and that the Council needs to decide if they’re building affordable housing for low-income families or for the working class of first responders.
“You see the police cars leaving the city,” Jones said, “because they can’t afford to live where they work.”
Reed said the Council has to spread affordable housing throughout the city.
“Some have a distorted sense of what affordable housing is,” Reed said. “We should understand: No matter what your income, our whole city deserves affordable housing. Why do we still stereotype to those demographics?”
Over 30 Harrisonburg residents called in to say they opposed the rezoning and land use due to zoning integrity, credibility of the contractor, lack of planning and overall location disturbance and congestion.
Reed said they should build housing for their “workforce,” that the focus should be on all levels of housing and that the Council agreed on reaching all levels of affordable housing projects in response to public comment.
“Harrisonburg is a great place to live,” Reed said, "but people cannot afford to live here.”
Reed also brought up the inequity in choosing locations for affordable housing, citing her neighborhood in the northeast side.
“You shouldn’t be able to look at an area and say, ‘That’s where all the low-income people are,’” Reed said. “We’re more diverse than that.”
All three conditions — Land Use, rezoning and SUP — were voted on separately, with a 4-1 on all conditions to pass all conditions, with councilman George Hirschmann voting nay.
Council acknowledges Way to Go achievements
The Council all agreed that the work Way to Go, a transportation nonprofit, has done for the Harrisonburg community is “absolutely essential.” Way to Go is a local organization that provides transportation resources to working-class and low-income households.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she looks forward to presentations on Harrisonburg’s nonprofits and how they reflect the generosity of the city.
“It shows that these projects have tangible results,” Reed said.
Benjamin Craig, executive director of Way to Go, told the Council that the organization removed transportation barriers for low-income families and provided home stability and opportunities for work.
Craig said the nonprofit provided 657 trips over the last year, with trips for both the retail and health care sectors.
Council member Jones added that Way to Go should be seen as a model for other nonprofits.
“[Way to Go] was one of the reasons we increased the amount of funding to our nonprofits,” Jones said.
Craig ended by saying Way to Go will continue to expand its transportation resources and try to gain additional funding for increased trips and expansions in mechanical repairs.
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.