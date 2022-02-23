Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch, with the highest amounts on the ridges. Minor sleet accumulations are also possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially in the higher elevations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect several waves of light precipitation through the day into this evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&