Election committee updates city council on redistricting
Mark Finks, director of elections for the City of Harrisonburg, presented council with data on the 2021 election and updates to the redistricting for Rockingham County.
Finks began by showing voter data from 2008-20, which had peaks in presidential election years. There were 10,000 people who could’ve registered to vote in the 2021 election but didn’t.
Finks said that number “most likely could be explained by a majority of college students registered at home.”
Another point made was the closure of JMU’s convocation center as the on-campus voting precinct. Finks said that earlier that day, he met with board members on campus to discuss where the new precinct would reside for the 2022 elections. Finks said five potential locations have been discussed, and a final decision hasn’t yet been reached.
The redistricting section of the presentation laid out changes to Rockingham County’s Senate district.
Harrisonburg will now be in the 34th House of Delegates district, Finks said, and it has moved from the first Senate district to the second. This area was made up of parts of the 25th, 26th and 58th districts, with current incumbent Tony Wilt (R) still residing.
Mayor Deanna Reed asked about Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) obtaining a ninth precinct for its voters. Finks said there was no current area to create a dedicated EMU precinct and that a challenge would be finding a space the city could use.
Council hears initial discussion of Community Development Block Grant
The first of two public hearings for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) took place on Jan 11, before final documentation will be finalized for the Harrisonburg Downtown 2022-26 Action Plan.
CDBG coordinator Kristen McCombe explained the city's spending goals, drafted by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
“These resources, allocated by HUD, should be used to address all sectors of community development,” McCombe said.
A majority of the goals centered around equity in the community, with increased access to affordable housing and public facilities at the forefront. Other must-haves include providing public services, improving public infrastructure and increasing elected officials’ education and enforcement of equity in the community and neighborhoods through training.
Regardless of which goal is targeted, McCombe said any money allocated to a CDBG project “must be used to benefit moderate- and low-income persons.”
McCombe said the next public hearing will take place March 22, with final approval by city council in late May.
When opened to public hearing, Beth Bland, director of senior services in Rockingham County, commented on the generosity of the CDBG grant allocations to her team during the pandemic.
“This past year, we served over 18,000 meals to city residents,” Bland said. “We appreciate the funding from CDBG and continue to ask for your support.”
Council debates on public alley closure
The Council voted 4-1 to release the right of way to close an undeveloped public alley, with council member Laura Dent voting nay.
Ande Banks, the interim city manager, presented council with a request by Luis Rodriguez, a Harrisonburg business owner, to close an undeveloped alley located adjacent to and behind 211 E Washington St. and 751 Myrtle St. During the discourse, the main point brought up in public and closed discussions was the council’s right to give that public land to a private individual even if the space is undeveloped.
As opposed to purchasing the land, Banks told the council that the applicant would be purchasing the relinquishing of the alleyway’s right of passage.
Rodriguez had initially come to council in 2016 to request the closure of the alley, but he also asked to close the alley on the East. Staff agreed to all terms and City Council would’ve approved in 2016, but Rodriguez pulled the East side section of the proposal.
Rodriguez then bought the adjacent property on the other side of the alley and returned to City Council to gain the use of the alley itself, still needing permission to buy the permit for public use.
Council member Chris Jones asked if the whole alley was passable. Banks said it’s not due to the underdeveloped nature and extensive vegetation.
“It’s always been an issue, but the alleys, you can’t even use them,” Reed said.
Public comments brought up that the alley was used by many to go in between residences and businesses.
“The main question is, ‘Do you want to relinquish the right?’ Not the land,” Banks said following public comment.
Jones said this approval releasing the right of way isn’t an end-all be-all and that each scenario presented will be judged on a “case-by-case basis.”
“This space could be used,” Jones said, “but it’s not a plan, it’s a philosophy.”
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.