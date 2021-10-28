Joint Emergency Operations Plan, 2021
The first item on the agenda concerned the quadrennial resolution to adopt a joint Emergency Operations Plan (EOP) with Rockingham County and JMU.
Councilmember Laura Dent moved to adopt the joint operations plan, seconded by Vice Mayor Sal Romero and voted unanimously by the council.
Deputy Emergency Coordinator of the Harrisonburg Fire Department Paul Helmuth went over the EOP plan, acknowledging that the presentation was crafted to refresh council members on local emergency procedures.
“Disasters are always done locally,” Helmuth said. “We’re the first ones there and the last ones out.”
Helmuth said the EOP guidelines require the local counseling body to review the plan and send it to the state in order for the emergency operations departments to receive state funding for emergency services.
“We, as a locality, are responsible for disaster mitigation, preparedness, response and recovery,” Helmuth said. “This document helps guide that.”
American Rescue Plan allocations
City manager Eric Campbell presented the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), signed by President Joe Biden on March 11.
Campbell said Virginia received $13.8 billion, with Harrisonburg receiving $23.8 million.
“This ARPA legislation basically creates buckets of resources and funding,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the key to this funding is to ensure that funds given to the city of Harrisonburg, in that $23.8 million, are specific to COVID-19-related projects and services. He also explained how Harrisonburg could most effectively use the funds of both ARPA and the resources from the state and federal governments they’re already receiving.
“Say we had a project on the city list, realize it’s eligible for a grant from the Commonwealth, then we could move it off the ARPA list and free up that money for other projects,” Campbell said.
Councilmember Chris Jones proposed a work session on Nov. 16 and, if needed, Nov. 30 on the ARPA funds and to forgo the scheduled Nov. 23 city council meeting.
The council voted unanimously to have two work sessions on ARPA funds, adhering to Campbell’s suggestion.
Rocktown Turkey Trot
City council voted unanimously for the approval of the event.
Lastly, Parks and Recreation Special Events Manager Matt Little presented the 7th annual Rocktown Turkey Trot, a four-mile race on Thanksgiving in downtown Harrisonburg.
Little said the event costs $4,000, and Main St. would be closed from Martin Luther King Jr. Way to Gay Street. Route 11 would be closed from Gay Street to Grattan Street, with the closure taking place from 7 a.m. to noon on Thanksgiving day.
Contact JJ Hensley at henslejj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.