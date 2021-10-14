Public comments on incarcerations and criminal justice
When the meeting was opened to public testimonies, Harrisonburg residents Hannah Wittmer and Jayne Docherty addressed the incarceration rates in the city and said it doesn’t coincide with the violent crime narrative many are putting onto it.
At the last City Council meeting, Frank Sottaceti, the city’s criminal justice planner, addressed the criminal behavior in both Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Wittmer said she appreciated that the council voted to not add 400 more beds to Middle River Regional Jail, but said the problem isn’t the jail; rather, it’s the arrests themselves.
She called it “critically important” that the community has an accurate understanding of incarceration.
Wittmer said she looked through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) records of Rockingham County and found that more than three-quarters of people at Middle River were there for nonviolent offenses.
She also said overall crime wasn’t driving incarceration rates. Citing data from the Harrisonburg Police Department, Wittmer said she found that both violent and property crimes were declining.
Docherty addressed the 2019 vote for a community justice planner for the city of Harrisonburg that ended up with a criminal justice planner in their place.
Docherty, the executive director of the center of justice and peacebuilding at Eastern Mennonite University, explained how a community justice planner would need to look at the whole picture of justice.
“How do we become a more just community?” Docherty said. “Who’s in jail and for what? That starts with being honest on who’s being incarcerated and for what.”
Docherty noted the ethnic-, socioeconomic-, age- and race-based incarceration to the council members. She said she felt those were the true factors in who’s being incarcerated.
“We’re fighting against a criminal justice system that is anything but just and that has had mass incarceration for over 30 years,” Docherty said.
Councilmembers closed with final thoughts on the public comments.
“It has to be said that crime, the majority of the crime and the majority of those incarcerated in Harrisonburg are nonviolent,” Councilmember Chris Jones said. “If you’re not saying that, then you’re creating a different narrative.”
Jones added that Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley as a whole are an “abnormally safe place to work, live and play.”
Reports on greenhouse gas emissions
Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) is the highest emitter of both electricity and natural gas, according to a presentation of reports on Harrisonburg greenhouse gas emissions.
Director of Public Works Tom Hartman introduced the inventory taken from 2016-17 on greenhouse emissions in Harrisonburg, and Sean McGinnis, director of green engineering at Virginia Tech, who presented most of the findings of the inventory.
McGinnis started by noting the baseline measurements taken in 2016 on both the municipal and communal emissions within the city of Harrisonburg. He also discussed how measurements from 2019 were taken in output of greenhouse gases due to pandemic inaccuracies on output in 2020.
The inventory was separated into either municipal or communal, encompassing all municipal emissions with residential, commercial and JMU emissions.
McGinnis found for electricity consumption that HCPS was the highest emitter at 38.7%.
The communal sector showed that 38% was used for commercial, 29.4% for residential and JMU consumed 16.1% of electricity.
In natural gas, once again, schools were the highest emitters at 59.9%, while the commercial stayed on top for the communal sector at 37.5%, with JMU following close behind at 32%. The results showed a key drop was in the residential sphere — it only contributed 9.1% to greenhouse emissions.
McGinnis made a note at the close of his findings that the municipal emissions within the communal sphere are only 3.1%, meaning that the city only has regulations on 3.1% of emissions. The rest fall on businesses, homes and the JMU community.
While Hartman said numbers still aren’t where he’d like them to be in regards to the Environmental Action Plan, the overall emissions went down by 16.3% in the municipal sphere, and 8.9% in the communal sphere.
Hartman ended the presentation with recommendations for the council members — that they send the inventory findings to the Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee (EPSAC) to be reviewed and set guidelines for future environmental standards that would be voted on for adoption by the council.
Councilmember Laura Dent made the motion to approve the movement of the inventory for review over to the EPSAC, with Vice Mayor Sal Romero seconding the movement.
Dent, citing the inventory study, restated that “local action plans start as soon as possible to reduce emissions sooner than later to minimize environmental and societal impacts.”
The council made a unanimous vote to send the inventory to EPSAC.
Conference special event request
In the special events section of the meeting, Recreation and Events Manager Matt Little presented a special event application for the Virginia Recreation and Parks Society (VRPS) conference social Oct. 25.
The event will extend from Oct. 24-26, with housing at Hotel Madison.
The conference will be a gathering of Parks and Recreation staff across Virginia, where they can socialize and discuss future projects and events.
Little said Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation would be holding this event for the first time, with conference delegates planning to have dinner and socialize in downtown Harrisonburg on Oct. 25.
Emphasis on parking and the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation (HDPT) aid were key in Little’s event application, with a sweeper and flusher truck also needed for clean up following the event downtown.
Little ended by telling the council that the total estimated event cost would be $1,500.
Jones said he was excited that the event will be held in Hotel Madison.
“This is why we went into the agreement ... with the departments that created Hotel Madison,” Jones said. “I appreciate that the state-owned organization trusted [Parks and Recreation] to host — we want more conferences like this in the west.”
The Council had no questions regarding the event. Jones moved to approve of the VRPS event, with Dent seconding the motion.
City Council voted unanimously for the approval of the special event presented by Little.
