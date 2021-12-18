City manager Eric D. Campbell steps down
Harrisonburg City manager Eric Campbell will be stepping down from his position, effective Dec. 31. City council voted unanimously to approve now Deputy City manager Alexander “Ande” Banks as the interim city manager.
Banks will begin to serve as interim city manager effective Jan. 1.
Reed read a resolution honoring Campbell for his service as city manager.
“His work led to the development of a common city council vision of goals, implementation, while creating a culture of collaboration,” Reed said.
Banks remarked on Campbell’s creation of the “Got Five,” a recognition program Campbell created to praise city staff that exemplifies five key city values: progressive innovation, productive communication, trusted service, winning teamwork and valued employees.
Banks presented Campbell with the “Got Five” award at his final city council meeting.
“You truly lived the five core values of the organization that you helped bring to life,” Banks said.
Campbell said he had presented two of the “Got Five” awards that day and that receiving one himself “means a lot.”
Renovated 7-11 gas station spurs environmental conversation
Council voted unanimously to pass and approve a renovation on the 7-11.
Development and Planning Director Adam Fletcher, alongside Lori Schweller, a law partner at Williams Mullen, proposed a request from 7-11 Inc. to put a gas station at 7-11 on N. Mason Street.
Fletcher said they initially asked 7-11 if they could have a four-pump, eight-vehicle station alongside a new convenience store with hot food and groceries.
7-11 Inc. refused, and while there’s normally an eight-pump, 16-vehicle minimum, the community and the company negotiated and agreed on a six-pump, 12-vehicle compromise.
Fletcher also pointed to six self-imposed conditions by the owner of the 7-11.
The conditions requested by the owner consisted of where entrances, pumps and parking could be placed, the kinds of shrubs and bushes allowed and the installment of a right-of-way walking path.
Councilmember Chris Jones said he was worried about how this project could affect the incentives of other projects, adding more gas stations to an already “auto-centric” city.
“I just don’t want people to think they can start putting new fuel stations wherever they like after we approve this one,” Jones said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she admired how the community was completely involved with the planning and features of the renovated 7-11.
“When you don’t have the grocery stores nearby and you shop at Food Lion, and you have the amenities with a car, not everybody has that ability,” Reed said.
Fletcher also added that this renovated 7-11 would include a fast-charging EV station for electric vehicles. Councilmember Laura Dent said this feature is crucial in prompting city tourism and spending.
“To me, that’s the one exciting piece of this,” Dent said. “This will put Harrisonburg on the map.”
Jones motioned to approve both the six-pump station and the six self-imposed conditions presented.
Council is presented with Harrisonburg 2040 downtown master plan
The council was formally presented with statistics and proposals for the downtown Harrisonburg 2040 plan.
All of the council members said they were excited for the future of downtown in what the presentation showed, and that they look forward to viewing projects in the chambers going forward.
The presenters, Mindy Watts and Scott Page, were from a company called Interface Studio, with the prospect of helping and planning urban design.
Watts said they surveyed about 500 Harrisonburg residents to get feedback on what they’d like to see in their downtown.
“Our job,” Watts said, “is to turn stories and hopes into data, and then data into change.”
Watts and Page both discussed the three major proposals they had for downtown Harrisonburg — to connect natural beauty to the urban center, promote diversity through the city’s vast history and present demographic, and provide a welcoming environment for visitors.
“‘There are too many one-and-done trips downtown,’” Watts said, quoting one of the Harrisonburg residents surveyed.. “I think we should change that.”
Jones said he would’ve liked to hear more specific proposals than the broad statements made in the presentation, but they’ll help the council with future projects.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said he goes downtown for work every day and noticed that much of Harrisonburg’s community rarely visit it.
“As an outsider, you would never know the diversity of our city,” Romero said. “We lack spaces where all kinds of people can meet without the need for spending as the sole reason.”
Reed said she believed that programming in the spaces that downtown already has should be the first step in the proposed 2040 master plan.
“Juneteenth at Magpie was the first major celebration that we did,” Reed said. “If we have more of that, we could pull more people that would not necessarily go downtown.”
