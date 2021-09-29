Criminal justice planner discusses criminal activity and incarceration
During this week’s City Council meeting, Frank Sottaceti, the criminal justice planner for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, gave a presentation about criminal activity in the area in recent years. Sottaceti said there’s been increased violent crimes for over 33 years as well as state-wide impacts on local issues of incarceration.
Sottaceti said looking at the data on criminal activity is an important part of understanding the criminal justice system.
Sottaceti said the criminal justice system is made up of several “prongs.” While many people are focusing on the jail, he said his job is to look at the system as a whole.
According to the data Sottaceti presented, in a 33-year period from 1986 to 2019, Harrisonburg’s population grew by 111%, and the population of Rockingham County grew by 52%. By comparison, in that same 33-year period, the percentage of crime in Harrisonburg grew by 332%, and the percentage of crime in Rockingham County grew by 157%. However, he said, these percentages require context.
“If you look at 1986, there are 30 violent crimes committed in the city of Harrisonburg, Virginia,” Sottaceti said. “If you look at 2019, there are 130 violent crimes committed and charged in the city of Harrisonburg, Virginia. We are not Philadelphia; we are not Chicago. It’s 130 violent crimes committed and charged in a population of 53,000 people.”
Sottaceti addressed discussions from the Community Criminal Justice Board (CCJB), the alternatives committee and other advocates on crimes and laws that are no longer enforced in Virginia. He used the impact of marijuana decriminalization and legalization in Harrisonburg and Rockingham county as an example.
According to Sottaceti’s presentation, from 2019 to 2021, individuals summoned or cited for marijuana decreased by 79%, and those taken into custody decreased by 67%. Sottaceti said state-wide changes like this make a local impact and questioned how decriminalization could impact local crime.
“Does the community have the tolerance, the generosity, to decriminalize other things?” Sottaceti said. “If the public, if the advocates, if the government, if the practitioners in the criminal justice system feel that we are over-incarcerating, then what laws do we not need on the books anymore?”
Sottaceti also said the lack of transfers to Department of Corrections (DOC) facilities is leading to overcrowding at the Middle River Regional Jail in Staunton, Virginia. As of Sept. 22, there were 220 DOC inmates at the facility.
Sottaceti said that unlike DOC facilities, Middle River Regional Jail doesn’t offer job skill programs, such as metal and welding, to inmates. The region ends up paying approximately $40 each day for every DOC-responsible inmate, he said.
“By not transferring them, we still pay what we pay per day per incarcerated individual,” Sottaceti said. “The Commonwealth gives us $15 per individual [per day], so when you [multiply] that by 220 DOC-responsible inmates, we pay about $55 [per individual] and we get $15, so already that’s $40 times 220 that we’re paying for those individuals.”
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said demographics and anecdotal stories are important to data to understand why crimes occur. Romero said he’d appreciate more information on demographics and resources and programs that are available.
“At the end of the day, how are we failing them as a society?” Romero said. “I get the money … but we don’t want to do it just to save the money, we want to do it to save the people.”
Sottaceti said that while there are laws to enforce transferring inmates, there’s a “loophole” in the budget’s language that allows the director of the DOC to make the transfers. Sottaceti said Harrisonburg should advocate to elected officials on the state level to compel them to follow the law governing inmate transfer.
Councilmember Laura Dent said that to continue discussions that the CCJB had, she asked the city attorney to draft a resolution to ensure the “loophole” is closed and DOC inmates are transferred. Dent also asked Sottaceti to respond to discussions in the community accusing him of “cherry-picking data.”
Sottaceti said the data comes from systems the city and county report to federal officials. He said he isn’t using analysis and is pulling data from the same systems that the data is going into.
Councilmember Chris Jones said the community should come together to start calling elected officials and advocating for a change on a state-wide scale.
“There’s yet to be a Republican or a Democrat that’s come to get the folks that are incarcerated,” Jones said. “So, whether it’s some pushing an agenda of fear, or some pushing an agenda of the budget … either way, they’re leaving people in our jails in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and it’s costing each and every one of us $40 per day, per person, every single day.”
City Council votes to resume utility disconnects
City Council was asked to resume utility disconnects beginning Nov. 1. In March 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam (D) placed a moratorium on disconnects of utilities in response to COVID-19.
In a 4-0 vote, the council voted to resume utility disconnections Nov. 1.
Sherri Sherman, the division director for utility billing for Harrisonburg, said the city chose not to file for an exemption.
“[We] hoped to lessen the financial impact for our specific community here,” Sherman said. “At that time, of course, we had no way of knowing how long we would be under that state of emergency.”
On Aug. 31 of this year, the statewide moratorium on utility disconnects expired.
“At public utilities, we’ve made a lot of extra efforts and done all that we can do to assist our citizens with the funding that we had available at that time,” Sherman said. “We’re here to ask for recommendations. We would like to begin reengaging in disconnects.”
Sherman said the public utilities department plans to continue offering payment arrangements and late fee waivers over the next nine months.
Councilmember Jones said he appreciated the work of public utilities.
“They’ve done a great job in their department,” Jones said. “I had a guy who bumped into me, thankful for your guys’ good customer service, so I appreciate that.”
Funding approved for new high school and waterline
The City Council was asked to consider appropriating over $179 million worth of funds received from the Series 2021A&B General Obligation Bonds across the city budget to be used for construction of the new Harrisonburg High School and construction of a new waterline.
In a 3-1 vote, the council approved appropriating the funds, with councilmember George Hirschmann voting against it.
Larry Propst, the director of finance for the city of Harrisonburg, spoke about the Aug. 31 sale of the bonds to be used for the high school’s construction, as well for the eastern source water supply project — the upcoming waterline construction.
Contact Gia Yoder at yodergg@dukes.jmu.edu. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.