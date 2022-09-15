At Harrisonburg’s City Council meeting on Tuesday, Mayor Deanna Reed signed a proclamation recognizing the fourth Saturday in September as International Community Day from this year forward.
“The City of Harrisonburg is home to residents speaking more than 50 first languages,” Vice Mayor Sal Romero said, “and has established itself as a Welcoming City that celebrates the growing diversity of its residents.”
Additionally, the council approved reallocation of budgeted funds for the General Projects Fund, voted to draft a municipal solar ordinance and voted to proceed with a special zoning ordinance for houses owned by Oxford House at the meeting.
Council approves reallocation of budgeted funds
The council unanimously voted to approve a reallocation of budgeted funds for the General Capital Projects Fund in the amount of $500,022.30. Larry Propst, director of finance, said the reallocation request is to help provide funding for a camera replacement project at the Rockingham-Harrisonburg Regional Jail operated by the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.
Propst said while the department of finance provided funding in its budget for this project, the costs were higher than anticipated. The $500,022.30 from the city will provide half of the funding for the project, and Rockingham County will contribute the other half, Propst said.
Council votes to draft municipal solar ordinance
The council unanimously voted to draft a municipal solar ordinance, proposed by council member Laura Dent, which would extend the state-wide green building standards. The green building standards, constructed by the Virginia Energy Conservation and Environmental Standards (VEES), include energy performance, water conservation, indoor environmental quality and operation and maintenance, according to the JMU Facilities website. Dent said she’s recently been working on a solar ordinance with council member Richard Baugh.
Dent proposed new or reconstructed solar panel installation on the roof of the Public Works building, which was already planning to put solar panels on its roof. When looking at the cost comparisons between solar energy and fossil fuel energy, Dent said, solar panels may cost more initially, but “sunshine is free.”
Council proceeds with special zoning ordinance
The council unanimously voted to proceed with a draft for a special use permit for houses owned by Oxford House, which shelters people with addiction and helps them work toward sobriety.
According to its website, Oxford House represents an effective and low-cost method of preventing relapse and has been serving residents in need for 47 years since 1975. Additionally, Oxford House houses are self-run, so its residents in recovery can learn responsibility.
Oxford House purchases single-family homes and houses 8-10 unrelated adults in each home. This isn’t allowed under current zoning ordinances, but the federal Fair Housing Act protects people with addictions, city attorney Chris Brown said.
The maximum number of unrelated people who can live together at the state level is eight, while city regulations cap that number at four.
Contact Elle Hart at hart2ej@dukes.jmu.edu. and Kasey Trapuzzano at breezenews@gmail.com. For more coverage of JMU and Harrisonburg news, follow the news desk on Twitter @BreezeNewsJMU.